Greenville County, SC

Suspect who dropped wallet during Lake City bank robbery arrested in Virginia

By Robert Cox
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago
Christopher Jason McNeill (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of robbing Greenville County and Lake City banks was arrested in Virginia.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, who is also accused in other bank robberies from South Carolina to Virginia, was identified after he accidentally dropped his wallet at another robbery.

(From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher Jason McNeill, 42, of Raleigh, was arrested Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Service in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

McNeill is charged with armed robbery, entering a bank with intent to steal and for the and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies said McNeill entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Woodruff Road on July 11 and gave the teller a note demanding money.

Warrants stated that he pulled up his shirt to show the teller a gun.

Investigators said McNeill is also accused of robbing a bank in Lake City. In that robbery, deputies said McNeill accidentally dropped a wallet, leading police to his identity.

McNeill is also accused in other robberies in Lincoln County, North Carolina, Southern Pines, North Carolina and Colonial Heights, Virginia, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail in Virginia awaiting extradition.

WBTW News13

Horry County police investigate shooting in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the Longs area, according to Mikayla Moskov with the Horry County Police Department. The shooting happened at about 2:49 p.m. on McNeil Chapel Road, Moskov said. One person was reportedly injured and taken to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina nurse neglected patient, stole medication, AG says

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — An Upstate nurse is headed to prison after pleading guilty to several charges, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Kelly Morgan, 37, of Mauldin, pleaded guilty on July 21, 2022, to two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, neglect of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized practice of nursing and furnishing false or fraudulent material information.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WBTW News13

Moving company employee wanted for credit card fraud in South Carolina

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Beaufort County deputies are searching for a man wanted for allegedly stealing credit cards from homes. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, John Brown is wanted on warrants for financial transaction card fraud. Brown, an employee of a moving company, allegedly stole debit...
WMBF

Deputies investigating Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are working to find out what led to a shooting in Darlington County on Sunday. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Hunt Drive in Hartsville. An investigation is ongoing and details are limited. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Several people shot at Marlboro County club

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Multiple people were shot just after 2:30 Sunday morning at a night club on Hwy 15-401 East in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County, according to Investigator Clay Anderson with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. One woman told ABC 15 that her family...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Officials ID man killed in shooting Florence County motel

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Sunday morning in a shooting at a motel in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Sunday morning at Travelodge on West Palmetto Street, Nunn said. Tyrelle Antonio Scott, a 28-year-old from Timmonsville, was pronounced dead at […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
