ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Biden likely infected by new, more contagious, COVID variant

By Mark Hiller
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJfYO_0go9QwcF00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— President Biden contracted COVID-19 even though he’s double vaccinated and double boosted. The strain that infected him is likely the one that’s been most prevalent in recent weeks.

It’s called BA.5 and seems to be the most contagious strain of COVID to date.

BA.5 began infecting Americans in large numbers in May and now it’s causing an alarming spike in cases within the last couple of weeks, presumptively adding the president to the list.

“It’s terrible. Yeah. I feel bad for him,” said Maria Garcia.

Maria Garcia of Wilkes-Barre reacted to the news that President Biden has been sickened with COVID-19.

She came to a COVID vaccine clinic at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market to get a booster shot and try to avoid the wrath of the disease that is being driven by the BA.5 subvariant.

“It’s very contagious,” said Dr. Brodginski.

Geisinger Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Alison Brodginski said nearly 80 percent of SARS-COV-2 cases are the result of BA.5, a subvariant of the omicron variant. The virus can attach itself to several key parts of the body.

“And that includes the upper respiratory tract which would be the sinuses, the nose. Obviously the lower respiratory tract you know which would be the lungs. We know that the G.I. tract can be a site of manifestation for the virus,” said Dr. Brodginski.

The CDC reports the seven-day moving average of COVID by July 19th was 126,000 cases nationally, an increase of about 15 percent. The viral infections are also driving up hospitalizations.

“Unfortunately, we do see a lot of individuals who are coming into our hospitals with COVID-19 have not been up to date with those vaccines,” Dr. Brodginski explained.

Sandy Boris of Wilkes-Barre has been following developments surrounding COVID cases.

“It’s going up and I fear what the fall is going to bring,” Boris told Eyewitness News.

She is waiting the necessary time to get her second booster after recovering from COVID in May, thankful her symptoms weren’t severe.

“It’s going to be mainly like a bad cold or, you know, the flu but you won’t be at death’s door either,” Boris explained.

Dr. Brodginski recommends besides keeping up to date with your vaccines, consider wearing a mask based on your personal risk factors.

If you suspect you have COVID-19, get tested and be sure to isolate and quarantine under CDC guidelines.

Comments / 24

Julie Bingaman
3d ago

How can this be , he was fully vaccinated and got boosters. I love how every new variant of covid is easier to transmit than the last.

Reply(6)
10
Screw Off
4d ago

How's them vaccines and masks working out for ya?

Reply
13
disgusted american
3d ago

wow guess all them booster shots didn't work out for him🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

See the stroke death rate in Pennsylvania

Investigated the stroke death rate in Pennsylvania using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

President Biden battles with COVID

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The word of President Biden’s COVID battle comes just four months shy of his 80 birthday. The President is in an age bracket considered to be at the highest risk for severe COVID illness. We’ve heard from the start of the pandemic that people ages 65 and older are among the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Luzerne County, PA
Health
WTRF- 7News

Salmonella cases reported in Ohio and Pennsylvania linked to small turtles, CDC says

KANSAS (KSNW) – A nationwide salmonella outbreak has been linked to small turtles that can be purchased online, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC announced this week that salmonella cases in 11 states — Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington — have been linked to the turtles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Viral Infections#Respiratory Tract#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Ba
WBRE

Pennsylvania Rep. Dean discusses future of Trump, balance of power

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (PA-4) spoke in Harrisburg less than a week after being arrested in front of the Supreme Court protesting the reversal of Roe v. Wade  “An unjust law is no law at all,” said Dean. “That’s also true of a ruling. An unjust ruling is no ruling at all.” […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Is your Pennsylvania EBT card having issues?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) has received reports and is aware that some EBT cards, specifically ones that just got a Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) deposit on July 20 or July 21, are showing up as deactivated and being declined in stores. If your...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Josh Shapiro campaign stops in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters, on Monday, it is one of the most closely watched races in the nation. That for Governor of Pennsylvania. And Monday the Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate was in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Shapiro says his main focus will be to improve Pennsylvania’s economy and insists he will gain bipartisan support […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

’77 hours of sheer hell’

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker says Quecreek rescue proof miracles do happen. Twenty years ago this week, Gov. Mark Schweiker stepped to a podium in an abandoned Somerset County grocery store converted to a makeshift media center, pumped both fists in the air and proclaimed that against all odds, nine men trapped 240 feet underground for 77 hours had been rescued from the Quecreek Mine.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Passes Law Giving Crime Victims Legal Standing In Court

On Monday, July 11, House Bill 2464 was approved, providing support and legal standing for crime victims. House Bill 2464, otherwise known as Marsey's law, is intended to give victims of crime a legal standing in court. It is intended to update victim compensation, provide victims notice of events in the judicial process, and enhance victim confidentiality for domestic and sexual violence crimes, amongst other benefits. House Bill 2464 was signed in House on July 7, Signed in Senate on July 7, presented to the Governor on July 8, and approved by the Governor on July 11.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Life Imprisonment Affirmed by Superior Court of Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, PA — A Christiana man previously convicted of killing 26-year-old Julius Dale III in 2016 recently had his post-conviction (PCRA) petition denial affirmed by the Superior Court of Pennsylvania. Lucas Allen Newnam, 37, was found guilty by jury of criminal homicide on August 4, 2017, and sentenced to...
CHRISTIANA, PA
WBRE

Congressman Mike Kelly condemns Erie Reader op-ed; author stands by editorial

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Representative Mike Kelly held a news conference Friday morning to address an article from the Erie Reader that suggested Kelly received a pardon from former President Donald Trump following the 2020 election. Congressman Mike Kelly said he has never been on a pardon list. Nevertheless, the Erie County Democratic Chair stands by his […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Small Businesses to Get a Boost in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania has been recently awarded nearly $268 million in American Rescue Plan funding, through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), to spur small business success and job creation opportunities across the commonwealth. “Supporting our small businesses and boosting Pennsylvania’s world-class...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Hogan blames ‘collusion’ between Trump and Democrats for Dan Cox winning GOP primary

(The Hill) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Sunday criticized the GOP gubernatorial primary winner in his home state, calling him a “QAnon whack job” and declaring that his victory was the result of “collusion between Trump and the Democrats.” “It was kind of unprecedented collusion between the Democratic Governors Association and Donald Trump,” […]
MARYLAND STATE
WBRE

WBRE

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy