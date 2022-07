A new Mountain Dreamers initiative is aiming to make outdoor activities more equitable to the immigrant community in Summit County. Javier Pineda, co-founder and program coordinator of Mountain Dreamers, said that he grew up enjoying the outdoors. From his family’s orchards in Mexico to being a Boy Scout to continuing his love of being in nature as an adult, the importance of the outdoors to him has changed over time. Now, he wants to expand access to break down obstacles that the immigrant community may face when accessing aspects of the outdoors.

