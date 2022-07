Nebraska men's gymnasts Taylor Christopulos and Sam Phillips are set to compete at the inaugural U.S. Men's Classic in Salt Lake Valley, Utah this Sunday, July 31. Christopulos and Phillips will join nearly 150 gymnasts from around the country, including multiple Olympians and World medalists, at the Maverik Center. The two Huskers are set to compete in the second men's session on Sunday, starting at 7:30 p.m. (CT). FlipNow Powered by USA Gymnastics will livestream the men's session Sunday on FlipNow.tv.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO