ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hundreds of tools for rent at HNL Tool Library

By Max Rodriguez
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehzvB_0go9OtT800

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For those working on summer projects around the home, there is a place on the island to rent tools and avoid purchasing expensive items that may only be used once or twice. The HNL Tool Library opened in 2016, its executive director Elia Bruno said the idea came to him as he […]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Get 2 Insurance Educates Living808 Viewers

Honolulu (KHON2) – With the costs of prescription drugs on the rise, local business Get 2 Insurance offers advice on a national business helping to lower the costs of prescription drugs. Business Mogul Mark Cuban is offering affordable costs to prescription drugs in new Cost Plus Drug Company. “A...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Society
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Society
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Woman bit by monk seal speaks to Hawaii officials

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a woman in her 60’s was bit by a monk seal on Sunday morning, July 24. EMS officials said she has superficial cuts to her right cheekbone and left shoulder. The Department of Land and Natural Resources interviewed the woman,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

More shelter beds and transitional housing on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Plans to expand Kauai’s emergency and transitional homeless shelter are underway after a blessing was held on Friday. Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami said the blessing was for the completion of the Mana Olana Emergency and Transitional Shelter Improvement project at Kauai Economic Opportunity (KEO) in Lihue.
HONOLULU, HI
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Hawaii’s Waterfall Home Going to Auction, August 15th

One of Hawaii’s most photographed and celebrity-popular homes with postcard views of a 240-foot natural waterfall, a sports stadium with seating for 450 people, a nine-tee golf course, an aquatic center, a two-story water slide, and some of Hawaii’s best ocean views is going to auction. With a secluded location on the Big Island’s northeastern shore, Waterfalling Estate made gossip-mag headlines in 2016 when Justin Bieber rented the home for two weeks at $10,000 per night for his entourage, which included six skimpy-bikini-wearing models. Also a favorite for tropical reality television, Waterfalling Estate was chosen as the film location for both Love Island and Ex on the Beach and a finalist for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hnl Tool Library
KITV.com

New HMart comes to Pearl City

The store opened this morning and has been crowded all day inside and outside the store. It's at the pearl city shopping center, next to don quijote.
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Salvation Army holds statewide back-to-school supplies drive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army is seeking back-to-school supplies for keiki-in-need with supply drives being held on Hawaii, Kauai, Maui and Oahu in July and August. Requested items include: backpacks (most needed), colored markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, facial tissue, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, school boxes, paper towels, pencils, pencil pouches, pens (black, blue and red), portfolios, rulers, scissors, small calculators, and wide-rule binder paper. For more details about The Salvation Army’s various back-to-school supply drives and distributions, or to make monetary donations to support the efforts, visit SchoolSupplyHawaii.org.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Is Honolulu Safe Following Amputation Attack at 7-Eleven

Honolulu, aka “The Big Pineapple,” is a culturally rich, complex city that is Hawaii’s equivalent to Manhattan island. In addition, it boasts beautiful beaches, fine dining not found elsewhere in Hawaii, and fascinating history that includes the only royal palace in the United States. Following this week’s strange attack at a 7-Eleven on Kalakaua Avenue, the main drag in Waikiki, we’ve had people ask us if Honolulu is still safe.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KHON2

Aloha Plate Food Truck Hawaii finds permanent home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From Beverly Hills to Washington, D.C., the last seven years have been an adventure of ups and downs for Aloha Plate Food Truck Hawaii. Now, the champions of Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 4 are finally opening a permanent location in Waikiki.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Laulima Giving Program’s Back2School Supply Drive

The Laulima Giving Program is hosting their annual Back2School supply donation drive. Their mission is to assure that local keiki have the materials needed to be successful in their educational career. They also want so to support the teachers, many of whom use their own money to purchase school supplies for their students.
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

KHON2

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy