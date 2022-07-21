ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Man detained after negotiation with police in Western Heights

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago
KPD cruisers on West Oldham Ave. (WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been taken into police custody after negotiation in Western Heights.

Around 3 p.m on Thursday, Knoxville Police attempted to stop a car on I-40 West near I-275. According to police, the man in the car was wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation. Police followed the car until they lost sight of it in the Western Heights apartment complex.

The car was then found abandoned at the complex, and police say that they were able to determine that the man had fled into an apartment.

KPD Officers blocked off West Oldham Avenue near Reed Street around 5:00 p.m. while they attempted to make contact with the man.

Police say that Special Operations Squad personnel and KPD negotiators responded to the scene to help with the efforts. Negotiators made contact with the man around 6 p.m. The man voluntarily exited the apartment after nearly an hour around 6:15 p.m. Police are now taking him to KPD Headquarters.

(Knoxville Police)

Police say that charges are possible for fleeing from officers

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.

