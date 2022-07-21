ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

SEC Media Days wraps up with Auburn Tigers on day four

By Olivia Whitmire
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (WHNT) — The 2022 SEC Media Days wrapped up on Thursday with the final three teams taking the stage on day four.

The Auburn Tigers were represented by head coach Bryan Harsin as well as Tank Bigsby, Derick Hall and John Samuel Shenker; Tennessee and Texas A&M also spoke on Thursday.

The college football season starts in just a few weeks; make sure to stay with News 19 all season long for coverage of Alabama, Auburn and more.

