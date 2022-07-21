Republicans Attend 2022 Sunshine Summit In Hollywood This Weekend
A who's who of Republicans on hand at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Friday and Saturday for the Sunshine Summit. Retired University of South Florida Political Expert Dr. Susan McManus says the goal is to get the base fired up for the upcoming primaries and elections, but there's already a lot of enthusiasm. The latest Quinnipiac University poll says Biden's ratings have sunk to 31-percent--a new all-time low and 71-percent of Americans don't want him to run in 2024. Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio and Attorney General Ashley Moody are the key note speakers at the summit.
