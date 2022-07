JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – As soon as I walked into his home, Oda Anderson sized up my hair. “I know. I know. It needs cutting I told him.” Even almost thirty years after retiring, the now 90-year old barber still checks out everyone’s haircut. My hair’s no longer white nor cut in the burr style he once kept it in for me as a kid at the West End Barber Shop.

