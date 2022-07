The Center for Brain Health (CBH) at LSU Health Shreveport has received a $100,000 gift to create the Noel Foundation, Inc. Endowed Professorship Honoring Dr. Robert C. Leitz, III in Parkinson’s Disease Research. The gift represents the first endowed funding in support of the Center for Brain Health. It will expand the study of age-related neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease (PD) and dementia and fund neurological training equipment for graduate and medical students studying at LSU Health Shreveport. One goal of the research is to determine how to make care available to the estimated 55,000 citizens in North Louisiana living with Parkinson’s disease.

