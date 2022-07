Tessa Vancil is intrigued by design. The 12-year-old Lawrence resident likes to consider how furniture should be arranged, how colors should be used and how to achieve clean lines in a room. That’s why Tessa, who aspires to be an architect, jumped on the opportunity to arrange her own bedroom as well as help her parents with color and tile selection for a recent bathroom renovation.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO