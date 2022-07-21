ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinta Brunson Shines in Rainbow Feathers at the ESPYs

By Chandler Plante
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Quinta Brunson ruffled her own feathers last night (in a good way) at the ESPY Awards, wearing a dress made entirely out of multicolored plumes. The rainbow Prabal Gurung minidress was perfectly suited for Brunson, the writer and comedian behind the Emmy-nominated Hulu series "Abbott Elementary," and was thoughtfully accessorized with...

