ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Center City of Amarillo invites guests to Amarillo Community Market

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mnh9K_0go9FmHo00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Center City of Amarillo welcome guests to the Amarillo Community Market, located at 1000 S. Polk St.

According to a Center City press release, the market will have local vendors will be in attendance, a reading corner with the Amarillo Public Library, and free yoga around 9 a.m. The event will conclude with a concert by Clarke Paige around 10 a.m. on the CarpetTech stage.

Officials said parking and admission will be free.

Vendors will include:

  • Fresh corn
  • Squash
  • Zucchini
  • Green beans
  • Peaches & cherries
  • Baked goods
  • Flowers
  • Eggs, jams, honey, salsa, beef
  • Jewelry, candles, art & crafts

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

City of Amarillo Housing Choice Voucher authorizes rental increase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Housing Authority has been authorized to increase the fair market rates for Housing Choice Voucher rental units within the city of Amarillo. Housing subsidies are going up 10 percent for people living in what was known as Section 8 housing. The City...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Paige, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo Quickly Revolts After Candidate Posts About Restaurant

We definitely live in a very political world, and if you don't share the same beliefs as someone else you're wrong. A local Amarillo business owner attended a rally for Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke over the weekend and invited Mr. O'Rourke to have breakfast at his establishment the next day. Mr. O'Rourke did just that, he and his camp stopped by and had breakfast. Mr. O' Rourke then posted about the local business and thanked them for the support on his social media pages.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Mix 94.1

Lost Bull in River Road, Is This Your Big Fella?

When you live in an area like Amarillo and outside of the city, you find yourself in a rural area surrounded by livestock. Occasionally, you get a stray cow, horse, goat, etc. pop up on your property and you are easily able to find the owner. However, there is a...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcit#Carpettech
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Police Hosting ‘Race-A-Cop’ Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Have you ever been next to an Amarillo Police Officer at a stop light or stop sign and thought about racing them?. Well don’t do that on Amarillo streets, but instead test those skills at the Amarillo Dragway on July 23rd. That’s when APD...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Yoga
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Crews will be making the following patching repairs:. Monday, July 25, the left lane of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) westbound will be closed just west of US 87/287. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27, the State...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy