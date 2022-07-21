Center City of Amarillo invites guests to Amarillo Community Market

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Center City of Amarillo welcome guests to the Amarillo Community Market, located at 1000 S. Polk St.

According to a Center City press release, the market will have local vendors will be in attendance, a reading corner with the Amarillo Public Library, and free yoga around 9 a.m. The event will conclude with a concert by Clarke Paige around 10 a.m. on the CarpetTech stage.

Officials said parking and admission will be free.

Vendors will include: