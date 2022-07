Batman is a hero whose incredible feats of physical prowess, showmanship, and wealth have been cemented into the culture as the best a human can possibly be. Along with heart-wrenching stories, such as those found in the Nolan Batman series, viewers' eyes were caught with a plethora of gadgets and gizmos designed to take down the worst of criminals while still abiding by the superhero's only rule. Of course, there were car people, so we were not talking about the shiny golden utility belt or the odd choice of spandex and a cape as a "low-key" crime-fighting uniform. Instead, we're going to focus on the great car that has carried the Bats in and out of so many ridiculous scenarios.

