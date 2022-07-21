LIV Golf Signs Henrik Stenson, Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III

Henrik Stenson, Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III are the latest tour pros to sign with LIV Golf. (Graphics: Pro Golf Weekly)

LIV Golf announced that 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson has joined the upstart golf league and will make his debut at the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster, July 29-31.

Joining the Swede superstar in debuts at Trump National for LIV Golf’s third event of the season will be a pair of three-time PGA Tour winners in Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III.

Stenson, the former world No. 2, and one of the most accomplished European golfers of the past two decades, has won 21 times as a tour pro, while collecting 149 top-10 finishes.

Nicknamed the Iceman, Stenson spent over 300 weeks ranked in the Official World Golf Rankings top 10 and is the only player in history to win the season long points races on both the PGA Tour (FedEx Cup) and European Tour (Race to Dubai) in the same season (2013).

Henrik Stenson poses with the Sam Snead Cup after winning the 2017 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield CC in Greensboro, NC. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton via Getty Images)

Stenson has appeared in five Ryder Cups, helping lead Europe to three victories (2006, 2014, 2018). In March, he was named captain of the 2023 squad but is expected to lose his captaincy upon signing with LIV.

“Henrik Stenson adds yet another outstanding resume to LIV Golf’s global roster of elite players,” said Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf.

“His career performances spanning majors, season-long individual championships and international competitions have cemented him as a leader in today’s game.”

Stenson will join Majesticks GC, captained by former world No. 1 and fellow Englishman Lee Westwood.

Jason Kokrak poses with the trophy on the 18th green after winning the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open at Memorial Park GC on Nov 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato via Getty Images)

Kokrak, the reigning Houston Open champion, has earned more than 40 top-10 finishes throughout his career. Since September 2020, Kokrak has been ranked among the top 40 players in the world, with a ranking as high as No. 20. He will be part of Smash GC, captained by four-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

In addition to three PGA Tour wins, Howell III has amassed 102 top-10 finishes throughout his career. A former NCAA Division I Champion and Haskins Award winner as the country’s most outstanding collegiate golfer, he has been ranked as high as No. 15 in the world and has represented the United States in multiple international team competitions.

Howell III will play for Crushers GC, led by 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Charles Howell III poses with host Davis Love III after winning The RSM Classic at the Sea Island GC on November 18, 2018 in St. Simons Island, GA. Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Howell III, Kokrak and Stenson join a Bedminster field that will showcase 11 major champions with a combined 21 majors won, four former world No. 1 players and nearly half of its competitors currently ranked in the top 100.

Norman added, “The addition of Jason Kokrak, who has been consistently ranked amongst the world’s best, and Charles Howell III, one of the United States’ top competitors for years, along with English standout Paul Casey further strengthens a field that will put on a show for the fans at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

“I’m excited for the third LIV Golf competition and can’t wait for our shotgun start at this fantastic venue.”

The global field represents 13 different countries, features 18 players with 10 or more professional wins and includes future stars of the game who have earned NCAA National Championships and US Amateur Championships among their accomplishments.

Players will compete in golf’s most exciting new format for $25 million and the chance to become LIV Golf’s third individual and team champions and earn points towards LIV Golf’s season-long individual competition.