It’s impossible to talk about Risk of Rain 2 without first reflecting on Risk of Rain. Few sequels have so successfully amplified the strengths of their predecessors, and in the case of developer Hopoo Games, few studios have so firmly grasped what made their earlier work great. Risk of Rain 2 is a raucous, clever, and exceedingly weird sequel. It is also thrilling and remarkable — not merely because it improves on what came before, but because it recontextualizes a formula that was already brilliant to begin with.

