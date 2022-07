Click here to read the full article. Cinedign has landed North American rights to “Sell/Buy/Date,” a playful and provocative film about the sex industry. Meryl Streep executive produced the movie, which debuted at this year’s SXSW Film Festival in Austin. “Sell/Buy/Date” is set to be released theatrically this fall in the hopes that the film can garner awards attention. After playing in theaters, it will stream exclusively on Fandor with a wider digital release to follow. Broadway veteran Sarah Jones (“Bridge & Tunnel”) directed the film in her feature debut. Based on her 2016 off-Broadway play, “Sell/Buy/Date” is at once a documentary...

MOVIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO