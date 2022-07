Wiregrass Georgia Technical College celebrated the groundbreaking for the new Commercial Truck Driving and Diesel Technology Facility. The new facility is a public and private partnership that began fifteen years ago with the land that was donated to the college by the Douglas-Coffee County Development Authority with the purpose of offering Commercial Truck Driving classes. In 2017, because of industry demand, Wiregrass began the Diesel Truck Maintenance program using a spare bay for the lab and a breakroom for a classroom provided by Transpower of Douglas. The 5,000-square-foot facility will house classrooms and labs specifically designed to accommodate both programs.

DOUGLAS, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO