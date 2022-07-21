ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman County, TX

Jury sentences Kaufman man to 38 years for evading arrest

By Kaufman County District Attorney's Office
inForney.com
 4 days ago
KAUFMAN, Texas — District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley announced today that a Kaufman County jury has sentenced Laquoncy Deshard Ellis, 41, to 38 years in the Texas penitentiary. Ellis pled guilty to the 3rd Degree Felony offense of Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. On July 19,...

porsche fields
4d ago

he gets a punishment of 38 years just because the color of his skin it's sad that we still live in a world of hate yes what he did was wrong but come on 38 years be fr 🤦🏾‍♀️

Torrie Hill
4d ago

let me get this right, the gave him 38 years for amazing and the system is giving the Torrist that stormed the Capital 3 months in jail or 3 months probation or 2 years in jail for storming the Capital and people died 😳 I just don't understand this.

Fitzgerald Barnes
3d ago

dam, that's a cold hard sentence. extensive criminal history of evading arrest, assault, driving intoxicated... dam, that still dont warrant 38 big ones...amber guyger killed a dude in his own crib, and got 10yrs.

