Jury sentences Kaufman man to 38 years for evading arrest

On July 22, 2022, Dallas Police arrested David Rojas, 53, on the charge of Capital Murder in the death of Mary Hague Kelly. On January 19, 1989, Dallas Police responded to 411 North Frances Street for the report of a dead person. At the scene, Dallas Police found Mary Hague Kelly, who was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no signs of forced entry into the home, but Kelly’s personal belongings and her vehicle had been taken from the scene. The Medical Examiner later determined her cause of death was strangulation. At the time of Kelly’s death, DNA samples were taken. The investigation into Kelly’s death continued, and on June 28, 2022, DNA testing came back that the sample taken from Kelly’s body was a match to Rojas. Following further investigation, Rojas was taken into custody on July 22, 2022, in Dallas and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

