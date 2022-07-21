ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Her foot became numb while driving. A watermelon-sized fibroid was to blame

By Meghan Holohan
TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Natalie Suflita drove, she noticed her foot became numb. She had been experiencing pressure in her lower back and worried about nerve damage. After many doctors’ appointments, she learned she had a mass about the size of a watermelon in her pelvis. Several doctors believed it was cancer and recommended...

Victora Rells
3d ago

thank God she had another opinion. and was SAVED from unnecessary surgery. unfortunately for women the 1st option is usually a hysterectomy because after all why not...easy, less messy and unfortunately a go to option without exploring the REAL CAUSE. Women deserve better care.

25
Debbie
3d ago

I had a similar problem. It felt like all my lady parts were just going to fall out. I went to my OB GYN and he did some tests and my uterus was just full of fibroid. I had a hysterectomy and he said my uterus weighed almost a pound! If I had waited any longer it would have turned to cancer. As it was my uterus was so heavy it had pulled my bladder and kidneys down. So I had to have a bladder sling and my kidneys tacked back up where they belonged.

13
PugMomma
3d ago

I wouldn't characterize severe pressure, pain and extremity numbness as "asymptomatic". Just bcuz she didn't experience the typical excessive bleeding associated with fibroids, doesn't mean she wasn't having symptoms. Tragically the majority of doctors in this country are so flippant about women's health issues, along with the pain and disruption to life that they can cause. It can be exceedingly difficult to find a doc who will first of all, take our issues seriously enough to search for a cause beyond the "routine", and furthermore, recommend the least life impacting appropriate treatment available, bcuz it may take necessary additional work on their part that they're not willing to do. Hopefully gender bias and the disparity it causes, favoring men in medical care and treatment, won't exist in the future... but I won't hold my breath for it to happen in my lifetime.

