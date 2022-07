On Saturday, hundreds arrived at the New York Hilton in midtown Manhattan to receive information about the Verizon New York City Triathlon, owned and produced by Life Time. “Definitely very exciting. A little bit nervous because I really have no idea how it’s going to shake out," said David Zizelski, who will be participating for the first time. "It’s going to be hot, so definitely worried about that front a little."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO