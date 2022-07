First lady Dr. Jill Biden was in Connecticut on July 20 with U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona to visit the Horizons program at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven. The duo flew into Tweed New Haven airport, touching down at 12:30 p.m. before hopping into waiting SUVs. According to an itinerary issued by the Department of Education, Biden and Cardona were traveling to summer learning programs in Connecticut, Georgia, and Michigan that are using funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to address the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on students’ academic and mental health needs.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO