ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

North Port High School hires new baseball coach Kemo O'Sullivian as next head coach

By By Victoria Netkovick Sports Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ti0K_0go8jlgu00

A new era of Bobcat baseball began Thursday as Kemo O’Sullivan was named head coach of the North Port High School baseball team.

Before joining the Bobcats, O’Sullivan was the pitching coach at Dunedin High School from 2004-2007. After three years, O’Sullivan left Dunedin and was the head baseball coach at Countryside High School in Clearwater from 2007-2016.

In his nine years as head coach, O’Sullivan had a 131-109 record, and in both 2013 and 2016, O’Sullivan led the Cougars to district titles. In O’Sullivan’s final six years with the Cougars, 21 of his former players went on to play collegiate baseball.

When O’Sullivan noticed that the North Port position was posted online, he knew he had to apply.

“I had a good idea that there was an interest in baseball from the kids’ perspective,” O’Sullivan said. “When I was coaching at Countryside (High School) I knew that their baseball program was semi-solid, but just not as successful, so that was the first thing that I looked at and it was certainly worth investigating.”

This year, O’Sullivan will have two roles at North Port High School. In addition to becoming the head baseball coach, O’Sullivan will also teach Algebra I.

O’Sullivan is replacing Miles Mayer, who led the team from 2016-2022. This past season, the Bobcats had a 5-19 record and were eliminated in the first round of the Class 6A, District 8 tournament.

When North Port Athletic Director Tony Miller was interviewing candidates, O’Sullivan’s experience, success and ability to develop players stood out.

“I think our biggest goal is obviously wins and losses, but looking at his path and his ability to develop players, that was our key,” Miller said. “I think when players are being developed in the right way, the wins are going to take care of themselves.”

As O’Sullivan joins the North Port community and navigates his new team, he wasted no time getting started. O’Sullivan has already met with his new assistant coaches and team.

As 12-15 members of the North Port baseball team were working out on campus, one of Bobcats’ assistant coaches introduced him. Once in front of his new team, O’Sullivan spoke and shook hands with each of his players.

With the school year set to begin next month, O’Sullivan is eager to get his team ready for the 2022-2023 season and already has one goal in mind.

“To compete with the big boys,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

CCSO: Active investigation on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte

Deputies are investigating a crime scene on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a major crimes unit is present at that location. CCSO did not provide any further details on the nature of the investigation. Update: According to Charlotte Sheriff’s...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County fugitives captured in Michigan

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police announced the arrest of two fugitives. The search for the two had been ongoing since at least May, officials say and the pair was located in Michigan. On May 31, 2022, officers of the Special Enforcement Team attempted a traffic stop on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
North Port, FL
Sports
City
North Port, FL
City
Dunedin, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
727area.com

Best Hot Dogs in St. Petersburg and Clearwater

Let’s be frank (pun intended). Somedays, nothing soothes the savage beast like a simple hot dog. Lucky for 727area, we’ve got gourmet dogs, classic Chicago, and chili chompers perfect for Sunday funday baseball and every day you hear the dogs bark! Find them all on our list of the best hot dogs in St. Petersburg and Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Port Charlotte man found guilty of crimes against a child

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A jury found 37-year-old Shaun Johnson guilty of lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd or lascivious conduct against a child. This followed a two-day trial in Charlotte County. Back in 2020, deputies arrested Johnson after an investigation by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man transported to hospital after alligator attack in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -- Another individual has been attacked by an alligator. This attack happened Wednesday evening in Manatee County. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a report of a man who had been bitten by an alligator near Lake Manatee Fish Camp. According to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Baseball Coach#Collegiate Baseball#Bobcats#Coaching#Highschoolsports#Dunedin High School#Countryside High School
WINKNEWS.com

Sarasota County couple arrested in Michigan, accused of drug trafficking

A Sarasota County couple were arrested in Michigan in May after law enforcement says they fled Florida drug charges. According to the North Port Police Department, a special enforcement team officer tried to pull over Zachary Carpenter and his girlfriend and passenger Nichole Williams (ages not provided by law enforcement) on May 31. Carpenter drove away before abandoning the vehicle and running off on foot. When the vehicle was recovered, methamphetamine drug paraphernalia, ammunition and methamphetamine packaged for sale were located inside, along with identification belonging to Carpenter and Williams.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Eight businesses join Publix-anchored center

A lineup of eight new retail companies are coming to The Landings in Sarasota, including a cookie business, a food truck-turned-restaurant and a workout studio. The Landings is a Benderson Development project that features an open-air shopping, dining and wellness experience. The Publix-anchored center is located off U.S. 41 south of Proctor Road.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boat explosion leaves over 7 boats on fire in Punta Gorda

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a boat being on fire in the Riveria Marina. According to Charlotte County Fire Department, the fire spread from one to as many as nine boats. Todd Dunn with Charlotte County Fire said as we got on the scene, we...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 20

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Boutique hotel coming to Cape Coral

MK Architecture was awarded the architectural and engineering services for a new boutique hotel to be located on 16th Place in Cape Coral. The hotel will be designed in coastal contemporary style and is anticipated to be under construction by the first quarter of 2023.
CAPE CORAL, FL
941area.com

Where to Find the Best Orange Chicken in Sarasota?

When it comes to Chinese food, you cannot forget orange chicken to devour your taste buds with its juicy, marinated sauce. So if you’re a fan of orange chicken, congratulations! It’s because you can find this delicious dish throughout Sarasota. However, not all orange chickens are created alike....
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman killed in crash on US-41 in Charlotte County

A woman is dead after a crash at Oil Well Road and US-41 in Charlotte County on Thursday evening. According to FHP, a 79-year-old Punta Gorda woman in a sedan was driving south in the left lane of US-41, south of Oil Well Road, around 5:30 p.m., while a 20-year-old Cape Coral man in a sedan was driving south in the right lane of US-41.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy