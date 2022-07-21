North Port High School hires new baseball coach Kemo O'Sullivian as next head coach

A new era of Bobcat baseball began Thursday as Kemo O’Sullivan was named head coach of the North Port High School baseball team.

Before joining the Bobcats, O’Sullivan was the pitching coach at Dunedin High School from 2004-2007. After three years, O’Sullivan left Dunedin and was the head baseball coach at Countryside High School in Clearwater from 2007-2016.

In his nine years as head coach, O’Sullivan had a 131-109 record, and in both 2013 and 2016, O’Sullivan led the Cougars to district titles. In O’Sullivan’s final six years with the Cougars, 21 of his former players went on to play collegiate baseball.

When O’Sullivan noticed that the North Port position was posted online, he knew he had to apply.

“I had a good idea that there was an interest in baseball from the kids’ perspective,” O’Sullivan said. “When I was coaching at Countryside (High School) I knew that their baseball program was semi-solid, but just not as successful, so that was the first thing that I looked at and it was certainly worth investigating.”

This year, O’Sullivan will have two roles at North Port High School. In addition to becoming the head baseball coach, O’Sullivan will also teach Algebra I.

O’Sullivan is replacing Miles Mayer, who led the team from 2016-2022. This past season, the Bobcats had a 5-19 record and were eliminated in the first round of the Class 6A, District 8 tournament.

When North Port Athletic Director Tony Miller was interviewing candidates, O’Sullivan’s experience, success and ability to develop players stood out.

“I think our biggest goal is obviously wins and losses, but looking at his path and his ability to develop players, that was our key,” Miller said. “I think when players are being developed in the right way, the wins are going to take care of themselves.”

As O’Sullivan joins the North Port community and navigates his new team, he wasted no time getting started. O’Sullivan has already met with his new assistant coaches and team.

As 12-15 members of the North Port baseball team were working out on campus, one of Bobcats’ assistant coaches introduced him. Once in front of his new team, O’Sullivan spoke and shook hands with each of his players.

With the school year set to begin next month, O’Sullivan is eager to get his team ready for the 2022-2023 season and already has one goal in mind.

“To compete with the big boys,” he said.