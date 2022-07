A World War II Soldier from Valdosta, Georgia will soon find a final resting place in Tallahassee. The remains of a soldier who died during the war were recently identified. U.S Amy Air Force Staff Sergeant William Wood was serving as the gunner on a B-24 Liberator in August of 1943. The 25-year-old's plane crashed after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire. Following the crash Wood’s remains could not be identified. His body was buried with other unidentified remains in a Civilian Military Cemetery in Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO