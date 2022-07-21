Jimbo Fisher moves on, has 'great respect' for Nick Saban

BOSTON -- Danny Amendola has called it a career. The former Patriots wide receiver who helped New England win two Super Bowls announced his retirement Monday night."It was better than I could have ever imagined," Amenodola said of his 13-year career to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who broke the news Monday night.Amendola was one of Tom Brady's favorite targets over his five years in New England, hauling in 230 receptions for 12 touchdowns and 135 first downs between 2013-17. He was an even bigger factor in the postseason with some extremely clutch catches, scoring six touchdowns over 13 playoff games...
