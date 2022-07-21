Jimbo Fisher moves on, has 'great respect' for Nick Saban

BOSTON -- Going without an official defensive coordinator is one thing. Going without an offensive coordinator is another.Considering the offensive coordinator is in a time crunch between every single snap, needing to quickly relay the play into the quarterback's earpiece, needing to plan ahead for two or three plays down the line, needing to have the answers for the entire offense on the sideline, needing to install game plans each week, among many other tasks ... the role of OC is a rather significant job. Especially with a second-year quarterback running the team on the field.Yet as training camp opens...

