Jimbo Fisher moves on, has 'great respect' for Nick Saban

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Thursday that he has moved on from...

CBS Boston

Belichick still mum on offensive play caller: "I'm the head coach"

BOSTON -- Going without an official defensive coordinator is one thing. Going without an offensive coordinator is another.Considering the offensive coordinator is in a time crunch between every single snap, needing to quickly relay the play into the quarterback's earpiece, needing to plan ahead for two or three plays down the line, needing to have the answers for the entire offense on the sideline, needing to install game plans each week, among many other tasks ... the role of OC is a rather significant job. Especially with a second-year quarterback running the team on the field.Yet as training camp opens...
CBS Boston

Danny Amendola announces retirement

BOSTON  -- Danny Amendola has called it a career. The former Patriots wide receiver who helped New England win two Super Bowls announced his retirement Monday night."It was better than I could have ever imagined," Amenodola said of his 13-year career to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who broke the news Monday night.Amendola was one of Tom Brady's favorite targets over his five years in New England, hauling in 230 receptions for 12 touchdowns and 135 first downs between 2013-17. He was an even bigger factor in the postseason with some extremely clutch catches, scoring six touchdowns over 13 playoff games...
