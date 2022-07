Would you like to rest, relax, and refresh in Adirondack chairs while enjoying a special garden at the Rye Nature Center?. Life Scout Harrison Gelinas of Rye Troop 2 is on the case. For his Eagle Scout project, Gelinas is planning to build a quiet area in the Rye Nature Center, called the Rye Reflect Garden, for visitors to “Rest, Relax, and Refresh.”

RYE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO