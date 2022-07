PHILADELPHIA -- Don’t bet on Juan Soto wearing a Phillies uniform anytime soon. Maybe ever. But bet that the Phillies will do something to improve their postseason chances before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline. They have a better team and are better positioned to make upgrades than last season, when they traded Spencer Howard to the Rangers for Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy and Hans Crouse. Philadelphia fell short, but club president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is known for his aggressiveness, and that should be no different leading up to this Deadline.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO