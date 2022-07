I’m calling mainly about the person who constantly complains about the political cartoons that they feel are nasty (Saturday, July 23’s Page A9 Sound Off). Well, let me remind this person very accurately that in the 2020 election, if you go back and look at the voter turnout and the results of the vote in Citrus County, over 71% of this community voted Republican…Now, if you take a look at Citrus County, it’s very conservative and it’s a very red county. I’m a person who came from New England seven years ago. I came here from a very blue state and a very blue county. At a certain point, I couldn’t tolerate it any more, so I left. Think about that.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO