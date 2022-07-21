Heat Health Emergency Extended Through Sunday, July 24, 2022

PHILADELPHIA — The latest forecast from the National Weather Service has confirmed that the high heat indices will continue through the weekend. In response, Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole has extended the Heat Health Emergency Declaration through Sunday, July 24, at 11:59 p.m. The current declaration began on Thursday, July 21, at 12 p.m. If conditions continue beyond then the Emergency declaration may be extended again.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging (PCA) Heatline will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. It will be open again between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The public is encouraged to call if they have questions about precautions they can take and detecting signs of heat stress. City Health Department nurses will be available to speak with callers about medical problems related to the heat.

The City’s Cooling Centers’ extended hours will now run through Sunday. Branch-specific hours of operation are listed below. Please note that some cooling center sites including Haddington Library and Lillian Marrero Library may only be open in the branches’ meeting rooms.

“Given the extremely high heat indices forecast by the National Weather Service, the Health Department has extended the Heat Health Emergency declaration through Sunday night,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. “The weather is dangerously hot, so I implore Philadelphians to continue to look out for their neighbors and loved ones to make sure they’re safe. You literally can save someone’s life this weekend. In addition to keeping others safe, please take care of yourself. If you feel faint, or lightheaded, or nauseous go to a cool environment, drink fluids, remove excess clothing, and rest. Heat stress can quickly turn into heat stroke if the proper precautions aren’t taken. If you have questions about staying safe, or are worried about someone’s safety, please call the PCA Heatline at 215-765-9040.”

A declaration of a Heat Health Emergency activates the City’s emergency heat programs, which include the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s (PCA) Heatline, cooling centers, home visits by special field teams, enhanced daytime outreach for people experiencing homelessness, and the City’s reminder to the public to safely check on older friends, relatives, and neighbors from a distance.

People who do not have air conditioning are advised to seek relief from the heat by visiting friends or relatives who have air conditioning. The City will be opening a variety of alternate cooling sites that will be available for use by all Philadelphia residents looking to escape the heat.

Cooling Centers

Libraries

These libraries will operate with extended hours through Sunday, July 24. Cooling Center locations and hours may change based on the facility’s operations or if the Heat Health Emergency is extended.

Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library

125 South 52nd Street

215-685-7431

Thursday: open until 7 p.m.

Friday: open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m..

Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library

68 West Chelten Avenue

215-685-2150

Thursday: open until 7 p.m.

Friday: open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library

5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway

215-685-1973

Thursday: open until 8 p.m.

Friday: open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday: open from12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Fox Chase Library

501 Rhawn Street

215-685-0547

Thursday: open until 8 p.m.

Friday: open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Frankford Library

4634 Frankford Avenue

215-685-1473

Thursday: open until 7 p.m.

Friday: open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Fumo Family Library

2437 South Broad Street

215-685-1758

Thursday: open until 7 p.m.

Friday: open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Haddington Library (meeting room only)

446 North 65th Street

215-685-1970

Thursday: open until 7 p.m.

Friday: open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only)

601 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9794

Thursday: open until 7 p.m.

Friday: open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Logan Library

1333 Wagner Avenue

215-685-9156

Thursday: open until 7 p.m.

Friday: open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday: open from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m..

Sunday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Oak Lane Library

6614 North 12th Street

215-685-2848

Thursday: open until 7 p.m.

Friday: open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Paschalville Library

6942 Woodland Avenue

215-685-2662

Thursday: open until 7 p.m.

Friday: open from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Widener Library

2808 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9799

Thursday: open until 7 p.m.

Friday: open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday: open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Pools and Spraygrounds

Residents are also encouraged to visit any of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s spraygrounds and pools. Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers, as well as spraygrounds, on this map or by calling 311.

Utility Shutoffs

Utility shutoffs are suspended during a Heat Health Emergency.

The Philadelphia Water Department was scheduled to resume residential shutoffs for delinquency on July 20, 2022. Due to the Heat Health Emergency, water shutoffs will continue to be suspended. When the declaration is lifted, PWD will resume shutoffs as previously scheduled.

Any customer who received a shutoff notice should pay their bill now if possible, or call (215) 685-6300 to request an assistance application or payment agreement to avoid losing water. Applications are also available at water.phila.gov/cap. Please visit water.phila.gov for more information.

Outreach and shelter for homeless individuals

The Office of Homeless Services also declared a Code Red that began Tuesday, July 19, and will take proactive measures to protect Philadelphians who are experiencing homelessness. Call the outreach team at (215) 232-1984 if you see someone on the street who needs shelter or other homeless services. Call 911 if there is a medical emergency.

Who is at risk

Groups that are at higher risk of heat stress include:

People who do not have or use air conditioning,

Older adults,

People with chronic medical conditions,

Pregnant women,

Small children,

Those who work in high heat environments,

Those who take certain medications that disrupt the regulation of body temperature,

Those who use alcohol or drugs, and

Persons engaged in strenuous physical activity.

The City strongly encourages all Philadelphians to check in with friends, neighbors, relatives, and other loved ones to make sure that they are safe from the heat.

The Department of Public Health recommends that to avoid heat-related illness, Philadelphians of all ages should:

Use air conditioners. If necessary, go to an air-conditioned location for several hours during the hottest parts of the day. If you visit a public place with air conditioning, it’s strongly recommended to wear a mask while inside.

If using a fan, be sure to open windows to release trapped hot air.

Drink plenty of liquids, especially water, to prevent dehydration. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Never leave older people, children, or pets alone in cars.

Those taking regular medication should consult with their physician. Some medications cause an adverse reaction in hot weather.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Avoid, as much as possible, working or playing in the hot sun or other hot areas, especially during the sun’s peak hours of 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Maintain a normal diet.

Shower or bathe in water that is near skin temperature.

Cover all exposed skin with an SPF sunscreen (15 or above). Wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and head. Apply sunscreen under your mask to protect your face.

The early warning signs of heat stress are decreased energy, slight loss of appetite, faintness, lightheadedness, and nausea. People experiencing these symptoms should go to a cool environment, drink fluids, remove excess clothing, and rest. If there is no improvement, call a doctor or 911. City hospitals are ready and available to accept patients who need help.

Call 911 immediately if you have or you see others with serious signs of heat stress, including unconsciousness, rapid heartbeat, throbbing headache, dry skin, chest pain, mental confusion, irritability, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle cramps, staggering, and difficulty breathing. People experiencing these symptoms should get immediate medical attention. While waiting for help move the person to a cool area, remove excess clothing, spray with water, and fan the person.

More information about heat health emergencies and what residents can do to stay safe can be found on the City’s Extreme Heat Guide.