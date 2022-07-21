ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Updated guidance on required zoning permits and licenses for Philadelphia short-term rentals and hosts

By Bria Spivey
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LlSJD_0go8KErY00

The City of Philadelphia has updated the code section that regulates short-term rentals including those listed on hosting platforms such as AirBnB, VRBO, Homeaway and more. These changes are based on Bill No. 210081 which further defines uses for all short-term rentals.

To operate a short-term rental, the operator must obtain the necessary zoning permits and licenses. This rule was established in 2015. Information about these zoning permits and licenses is included below in this announcement.

In compliance with this regulation, online platforms will require hosts to confirm their rentals are licensed. This means that platforms require hosts to provide their Limited Lodging License number or Rental License (for hotel use) for their listing(s). Non-compliant listings may be removed from the platform.

Online platforms originally had a deadline to confirm that all rentals from hosts are licensed by July 1, 2022. The City recognizes that many short-term rental hosts will need more time to acquire proper zoning and licensure to avoid being delisted from platforms. Therefore, the City is extending the deadline for online platforms to collect valid license numbers to January 1, 2023.

This deadline does not remove the legal requirement for short-term rentals to be licensed. It just extends the deadline by which platforms must collect a valid license number from hosts.

Overview: Zoning Permit & License

Online hosting platforms will require hosts to provide a valid license number for their listing(s) by January 1, 2023. Failure to provide a license number may result in platforms removing the listing until the license number is provided.

Short-term rental property uses have two classifications:

  • Limited Lodging (if the unit is the primary residence of the host)
  • Visitor Accommodation (if the unit is not the primary residence of the host)

The necessary zoning permit (Limited Lodging or Visitor Accommodation) must be obtained before applying for a license. Please see Step 1 for zoning permit and Step 3 for license application details.

Please refer to the Short-term rental/limited lodging FAQ (under the “General” Section) from the Department of Licenses and Inspections (L&I) for application details and license requirements.

Step-by-Step Guide: Zoning Permit and License

If you are currently a host, and have not yet applied for a zoning permit or license:

Step 1. Apply for a Zoning Permit

  • A zoning/use permit (Limited Lodging or Visitor Accommodation) is required to offer a unit for rent as a short-term rental for any amount of time.
  • Hosts can apply for a zoning/use permit online using eCLIPSE or in person at the Municipal Services Building. You need an appointment if you plan to apply in person.
  • If the unit is the host’s primary residence, the use will be permitted as Limited Lodging (with District 10 exceptions)*. A use permit (which requires proper proof of residency) may be issued within 3 business days.
  • If the unit is not the host’s primary residence, it will be classified as Visitor Accommodation. These types of short-term rentals will only be permitted if the property is located in zoning districts: CMX-3, CMX-4, CMX-5, CA-1, CA-2, RMX-1, RMX-2.
  • Note: Both Limited Lodging and Visitor Accommodations may be prohibited if the property is within certain overlays. Please review any applicable overlay restrictions in the code and refer to the Zoning Summary Generator.

*In the 10th Councilmanic District, a primary resident must also be the owner of the property to get this license. In all other Councilmanic Districts, you may be eligible for this license if you rent your home.

Step 2. Appeal to the Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA), if needed

  • If L&I denies the zoning/use registration application because the use is not permitted, applicants have 30 days to appeal to the ZBA. The ZBA, in a public hearing, will decide whether to grant a variance or special exception.
  • To obtain a variance or special exception, first apply for a zoning permit.
  • When the zoning permit is denied, appeal the decision.
  • Carefully follow the instructions the ZBA provides for filing an appeal and preparing for a hearing. Be aware:
  • Read the instructions to see if applicants will need an attorney present at the hearing.
  • Applicants are required to present at a public meeting of a Registered Community Organization (RCO) before the hearing.
  • Applicants are encouraged to expedite the appeal ($750 accelerated fee per property) to be heard as soon as possible.

Step 3. Complete the Limited Lodging Operator License or Rental License application

  • Prior to obtaining the license, be sure to have:

Other Requirements to Know

Resources

  • Rent Your Property (short-term)
  • Rent Your Property (long-term)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYW News Radio

Some Philly business owners join call for federal minimum wage increase

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Sunday marks the 13th year since the last federal minimum wage increase, to $7.25 an hour. Since then multiple states, including New Jersey, have raised minimum wage rates to $13 dollars an hour or higher. However, twenty states, including Pennsylvania, have minimum hourly wages that are no higher than the current federal wage. A couple of those states, Georgia and Wyoming, have a $5.15 hourly minimum wage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

$12 million more for Philly pandemic rental assistance program

Philadelphia is slated to receive $11.8 million in additional funding for its touted Emergency Rental Assistance Program, an initiative launched more than two years ago to help renters and landlords financially burdened by the coronavirus pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will soon send $6.9 million to the city...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

$3.7M Grant Approved for Coatesville Sports & Events Center

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced this week that the City of Coatesville is one of nine projects approved through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) that will empower communities and economic development partners to attract expanding businesses by building an inventory of ready sites. The approved Business In Our Sites (BOS) projects, totaling $48,710,441 in grants and loans, will increase Pennsylvania’s ability to attract businesses that create family-sustaining jobs.
COATESVILLE, PA
phila.gov

Seeking input on housing needs in reentry

If you live in Philadelphia and have returned from incarceration at any point in the past, we want to hear from you about your housing needs. Please consider completing the survey below, which takes about 10 minutes. The Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity (CEO) and JEVS Human Services seek...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

After years of mismanaged mail, neighbors demand accountability from Germantown’s only post office

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — After decades of reporting problems with their local mail service, Germantown neighbors are working to hold the post office accountable. State Rep. Darisha Parker, who represents the neighborhood, rallied alongside them for a second time on Wednesday in front of Germantown’s only post office, located at 5209 Greene St. They say mail has been slow, lost, stolen and delivered to incorrect addresses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Short Term Rental#Limited Lodging License#Rental License
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
NBC Philadelphia

Philly's Clean Energy Goals Languish as Solar Farm Remains Unbuilt

After former President Trump announced that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement in 2017, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney vowed that his city would honor the accord. Part of the plan Philly released then was that by 2030 all city government buildings would be powered by renewable energy....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Thanks To Three Hoodlums, City Pool Closed For Summer

Three individuals acting like hoodlums caused a city pool to close for the summer in Kensington, right in the middle of summer. The incident happened yesterday afternoon,about 4:25 PM. Workers at the McViegh Rec center located at D and Ontario Streets were trying to eject three females from the pool for unruly behavior. The females refused to get out of the pool and words were exchanged. The pool was then closed to everyone, in an effort to get the three out of the pool.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Philadelphia - Why its Fun to Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown

The Philadelphians Case for Being a Tourist in Your Own Hometown. There are many reasons to visit Philadelphia, including its seductive streets, scribbled Declaration, steaks at Jim's, Harry Kalas's grave at Mount Laurel, Octavius Catto's statue at City Hall, and the Rib Rack in Bustleton. Here are the top three reasons to visit Philadelphia, along with some tips for getting around the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy