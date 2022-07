During a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed the changes expected in WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement. Keller said that while changes are expected and fans will notice Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan's fingerprints, don't expect to see the show gutted. Vince is still the majority stockholder and he's not someone you'd want to upset because he still holds some power. Keller reiterated that Stephanie does have her own ideas for the product and fans should not expect to see Shane McMahon back in the company because he and Stephanie are not on the best of terms.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO