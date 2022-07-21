ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Fresh negotiations to end Panama living cost protest

By Luis ACOSTA, Juan Jose RODRÃGUEZ, Moises AVILA
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRHil_0go89VP900
Women from Panama's Embera Indigenous community block a highway during a protest against fuel prices, on July 20, 2022 /AFP/File

The Panamanian government and protesters opened a fresh round of negotiations Thursday to end more than two weeks of living cost protests that have interrupted food supplies and harmed the economy.

Protesters demanding lower fuel, food and medicine prices have blockaded the crucial Pan-American Highway and other major roads with stalled trucks and burning tires, and some have clashed with police.

"I have absolutely no doubt that through a sincere and respectful dialogue, we can reach viable solutions," President Laurentino Cortizo said as the talks got underway in the town of Penonome, a few hours southwest of the capital Panama City.

On Sunday, the government and some protest leaders announced a deal to end the crippling expression of anger in the country of 4.4 million people.

But roadblocks and marches resumed this week, as other groups rejected the deal saying they had not been consulted -- leading the government to agree to a new round of talks to be mediated by the Catholic Church.

In opening the fresh negotiations, Cortizo welcomed the lifting of most roadblocks across the country -- and appealed to protesters to end the remaining ones to allow economic activity to resume.

On the protesters' side was the Anadepo alliance of civic groups, labor unions and representatives of Indigenous communities.

"What we are doing at this table is for those who are there in the streets, who have been beaten, for those who are suffering," said Luis Sanchez, a leader of Anadepo, as the talks began.

- 'Concrete answers' -

The protesters are demanding lower prices on basic consumer goods, fuel, energy, medicines, and more spending on public education and healthcare.

They also want urgent action against corruption amid growing public concern about high official salaries and government waste in a time of growing economic hardship.

"We hope that the government will come with concrete answers to the fundamental needs of the population," Saul Mendez, secretary general of the Suntracs construction workers' union that took part in the revolt, said ahead of the talks.

Despite its dollarized economy and impressive growth figures, Panama has one of the world's highest rates of social inequality, with poor access to health services, education and clean drinking water in some areas.

The demonstrations have triggered severe food and fuel shortages in some parts of the country, and the business sector says some $500 million has been lost.

On Wednesday, a convoy of some 200 trucks bringing much-needed food to Panama City with an escort of police and Suntracs members, was held up at a roadblock.

Suntracs had described the caravan as a "humanitarian" delivery, and unions later denied they were responsible for its holdup, blaming unspecified "thugs."

The police said it would ensure the load arrives safely on Thursday.

The government agreed over the weekend to reduce the price of petrol to $3.25 per gallon after another cut announced last week -- to $3.95 from $5.20 per gallon in June -- was not enough to appease the demonstrators.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Mexican schoolboy set on fire for being Indigenous

A Mexican schoolboy was set on fire and badly burned in a classroom -- his "only crime" was speaking an Indigenous language in a country struggling to end racial discrimination. Discrimination is common in Mexico, a country of 126 million where 23.2 million people identify as Indigenous and more than 7.3 million speak an Indigenous language, according to a 2020 census.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Panama City#Protest#Labor Union#Embera Indigenous#Panamanian#Pan American Highway#The Catholic Church
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
FOXBusiness

Southwest flight attendant awarded $5M after firing over abortion stance

A federal jury in Texas has awarded a former Southwest flight attendant more than $5 million after the airline fired her over her stance on abortion in a lawsuit dating back to 2017. The reward in combined compensatory and punitive damages comes after the Transportation Workers Union of America (TWU)...
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
Andrei Tapalaga

The Secret American Ice City Under Greenland

Metal arch forms being emplaced over undercut trench in Camp Century, Greenland in 1961Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The Cold War forced the two big powers of the world at the time (the Soviet Union and the United States) to build bases to protect their “political flanks”. Every political debate between communism and capitalism was leading a step closer to a nuclear war and the US did not want to take any chances.
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel ordered by US judge to pay $4.6 billion to the families of nine women and children who were ambushed and massacred in 2019: Family accused them of carrying out attack in retribution for their public protests against the cartel

A Mexican drug cartel accused in the brutal slaughter of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $4.6 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

73K+
Followers
31K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy