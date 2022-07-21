ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birch Run, MI

Cirque Italia Silver Unit coming to Birch Run

abc12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpokesperson Hector Pazzaran discusses the Cirque Italia...

www.abc12.com

WNEM

Monday marks anniversary of Great Bay City Fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday marks the 130th anniversary of the Great Bay City Fire of 1892. On July 25, 1892, a fire broke out at the lumber docks of the Miller & Turner Mill at the foot of 32nd Street and the Saginaw River. The Antique Toy and...
BAY CITY, MI
Banana 101.5

What’s Happening to the Old Nightingale Lanes Building in Burton?

Demolition crews have begun to tear down parts of Nightingale Lanes. Nightingale Lanes on Davison Road in Burton was once a go-to place for many in Genesee County. These lanes served as a great place for area residents to go bowling for over 55 years before closing the doors permanently on December 31st, 2011 with one final New Year's Eve bowling party.
BURTON, MI
Birch Run, MI
abc12.com

Monday's Child: Meet Micah!

On six-year-old Micah Gloster from Genesee county. He's a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters, he's outgoing, friendly, stylish and a great leader to his little sister! Micah enjoys Spiderman, PJ Masks toys, and blue and purple popsicles. He also likes to build with his hands.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Recent Grand Blanc High School graduate found dead in Detroit

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent graduate of Grand Blanc High School was found dead in Detroit early Monday. The body of 18-year-old Jacob Hills was found in the basement of an abandoned apartment building on Warren Street around 1 a.m. Investigators believe Hills died of several gunshot wounds.
GRAND BLANC, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Love Skydiving At These Amazing Michigan Skydiving Locations

Skydiving is something I have wanted to try for years. Last year I was supposed to do a tandem jump with the U.S. Army Golden Knights, weather prohibited my opportunity. I look forward to the chance when it presents itself again. Getting psyched up to do the jump was a great experience, making the jump will be an experience I won't forget. If I am going to jump I am going to do it with the best in the world.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

CANSUA Games first time in person since 2019

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A summertime tradition between Flint and Hamilton, Ontario is returning for its 64th year. The CANUSA games will be played in person for the first time since 2019 and Flint is hosting the friendly competition between the two cities. The games bring together the best student...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

MLive.com

Sidewalk Days comes back to Bay City's downtown

Bay City celebrates Sidewalk Days with outdoor booths. Dawn Lojek and Carol Lechel of Saginaw look at a shopping cart filled with lemons and try to guess how many are in the cart at My Secret Garden in Bay City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The store put out the cart as a promotion during Sidewalk Days, an annual event that gets local businesses to bring their products outside and put them on sale.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Hemlock mural on old post office building designed to promote kindness

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Its been tough getting through the pandemic, inflation is impacting everyone, and there has been plenty of political discourse over the last few years. A Hemlock area family is trying to flip the script a bit by creating a mural on a brick wall, hoping its message will brighten up the day.
HEMLOCK, MI
1470 WFNT

Sadly, Missing Grand Blanc Graduate Found Dead After Massive Search

Heartbreaking news out of Detroit. The massive search we told you about early Monday morning for Jacob Hills has come to a tragic and unthinkable end. According to FOX2 in Detroit, the body of 18-year-old Jacob Hills was found early Monday morning. Police have told FOX2 that the case will be a murder investigation and that the young recent Grand Blanc High School graduate suffered gunshot wounds. Currently, there are no suspects in custody.
GRAND BLANC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman sues date for $10k • Suspects texted murdered deputy prior to death • truck split, hit by car at 100 mph

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan woman is suing a man for $10,000 after he stood her up on a date, the prosecutor's office said a murdered Wayne County Deputy was texting the men accused of murdering him before his death, and a Mercedes speeding at 100 mph crashes into a pickup truck slicing it in half: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Places to Find Great Sweet Corn

Aw, shucks! It’s sweet corn season! (which leads into cider mill preseason, which leads into autumn) We like corn and have enjoyed it for a long time. Wikipedia tells us that corn (maize) was first cultivated about 10,000 years ago in Latin America when, according to Michigan Tech, our Great Lake State had no great lakes and was still completely covered by glaciers.
CHELSEA, MI
Banana 101.5

Why Are People Placing Weird Items in the Middle of Roundabouts in Grand Blanc?

For some strange reason, people in Grand Blanc have been placing bizarre items in the middle of roundabouts. What the heck is going on with these roundabouts in Grand Blanc?. Last week while I was on my way to work, I noticed something strange in the middle of the roundabout at Hill and Belsay roads. At first glance, I thought it was a large dead animal lying dead right there in the middle of the roundabout. As I got a little closer, I realized it was just a large stuffed animal.
GRAND BLANC, MI

