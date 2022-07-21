Cirque Italia Silver Unit coming to Birch Run

It's the busiest place in town during the summer months, even more so when the temperatures are high like they've been over the past week. Saturday night an incident occurred that could have turned tragic. On any given evening the outdoor sitting area of Ziggy's Ice Cream in downtown Grand...
Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Little Miss Flint hosts Back to School Bash for local residents. Back to school is just around the corner and inflation is making those binders, books, and backpacks even more expensive. TV5 News Update: Monday Afternoon, July 25th. Updated: 9 hours...
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday marks the 130th anniversary of the Great Bay City Fire of 1892. On July 25, 1892, a fire broke out at the lumber docks of the Miller & Turner Mill at the foot of 32nd Street and the Saginaw River. The Antique Toy and...
Demolition crews have begun to tear down parts of Nightingale Lanes. Nightingale Lanes on Davison Road in Burton was once a go-to place for many in Genesee County. These lanes served as a great place for area residents to go bowling for over 55 years before closing the doors permanently on December 31st, 2011 with one final New Year's Eve bowling party.
On six-year-old Micah Gloster from Genesee county. He's a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters, he's outgoing, friendly, stylish and a great leader to his little sister! Micah enjoys Spiderman, PJ Masks toys, and blue and purple popsicles. He also likes to build with his hands.
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent graduate of Grand Blanc High School was found dead in Detroit early Monday. The body of 18-year-old Jacob Hills was found in the basement of an abandoned apartment building on Warren Street around 1 a.m. Investigators believe Hills died of several gunshot wounds.
Skydiving is something I have wanted to try for years. Last year I was supposed to do a tandem jump with the U.S. Army Golden Knights, weather prohibited my opportunity. I look forward to the chance when it presents itself again. Getting psyched up to do the jump was a great experience, making the jump will be an experience I won't forget. If I am going to jump I am going to do it with the best in the world.
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A summertime tradition between Flint and Hamilton, Ontario is returning for its 64th year. The CANUSA games will be played in person for the first time since 2019 and Flint is hosting the friendly competition between the two cities. The games bring together the best student...
The family of Jacob Hills desperately needs your help. The recent Grand Blanc graduate is missing and his loved ones are asking the public in the search. Jacob, who lives in Lake Orion, was last seen in Dearborn Heights on Saturday night. His car has since been found abandoned in Dearborn Heights near Telegraph and Ford Road and reported to be stolen according to a post by his grandmother on Facebook. The family believes Jacob is in grave danger and is desperate for answers and help that will lead to him being found.
Bay City celebrates Sidewalk Days with outdoor booths. Dawn Lojek and Carol Lechel of Saginaw look at a shopping cart filled with lemons and try to guess how many are in the cart at My Secret Garden in Bay City on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The store put out the cart as a promotion during Sidewalk Days, an annual event that gets local businesses to bring their products outside and put them on sale.
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Its been tough getting through the pandemic, inflation is impacting everyone, and there has been plenty of political discourse over the last few years. A Hemlock area family is trying to flip the script a bit by creating a mural on a brick wall, hoping its message will brighten up the day.
A few months ago, you may have recalled the Triple D nation rolling into town to show off some of Lansing's many hidden gems!. So far, they've stopped at Zaytoon Mediterranean, Capital City, BBQ, and more! Now, you can actually see some of Lansing's favorites showcased, tonight on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives!
Heartbreaking news out of Detroit. The massive search we told you about early Monday morning for Jacob Hills has come to a tragic and unthinkable end. According to FOX2 in Detroit, the body of 18-year-old Jacob Hills was found early Monday morning. Police have told FOX2 that the case will be a murder investigation and that the young recent Grand Blanc High School graduate suffered gunshot wounds. Currently, there are no suspects in custody.
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan woman is suing a man for $10,000 after he stood her up on a date, the prosecutor's office said a murdered Wayne County Deputy was texting the men accused of murdering him before his death, and a Mercedes speeding at 100 mph crashes into a pickup truck slicing it in half: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Aw, shucks! It’s sweet corn season! (which leads into cider mill preseason, which leads into autumn) We like corn and have enjoyed it for a long time. Wikipedia tells us that corn (maize) was first cultivated about 10,000 years ago in Latin America when, according to Michigan Tech, our Great Lake State had no great lakes and was still completely covered by glaciers.
BIRCH RUN, MI — Goodwill Mid-Michigan has a new location at Birch Run Premium Outlets. The new store, Your Fashion Secret, offers clothing, toys, houseware items and decor. It’s located in section D, across from Oakley, according to a Birch Run Premium Outlets news release. A grand opening...
For some strange reason, people in Grand Blanc have been placing bizarre items in the middle of roundabouts. What the heck is going on with these roundabouts in Grand Blanc?. Last week while I was on my way to work, I noticed something strange in the middle of the roundabout at Hill and Belsay roads. At first glance, I thought it was a large dead animal lying dead right there in the middle of the roundabout. As I got a little closer, I realized it was just a large stuffed animal.
ROCHESTER, MI - When you’re outside on the patio of this Michigan mansion, you may never want to go back inside the home. But when inside, you may never want to go outside. Located in the gated community of Orchard Ridge at 5232 Barrington in Rochester, this mansion is on the market for $2.795 million.
LANSING, MI – Several players came close, but no one was able to bring home the $660 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, July 22. That means the drawing on Tuesday, July 26 will be worth $790 million with a cash option of $464.4 million.
