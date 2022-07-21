ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint City Bucks to host South Bend Lions onFriday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flint City Bucks are hosting the South Bend Lions this Friday at Atwood...

CANUSA Games first time in person since 2019

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A summertime tradition between Flint and Hamilton, Ontario is returning for its 64th year. The CANUSA games will be played in person for the first time since 2019 and Flint is hosting the friendly competition between the two cities. The games bring together the best student...
Recent Grand Blanc High School graduate found dead in Detroit

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent graduate of Grand Blanc High School was found dead in Detroit early Monday. The body of 18-year-old Jacob Hills was found in the basement of an abandoned apartment building on Warren Street around 1 a.m. Investigators believe Hills died of several gunshot wounds.
Saginaw Valley State looking to soar in 2022

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Members of the Saginaw Valley State football team expressed optimism that the best is yet to come in 2022. "This is our third season together," assistant coach Dan McKeown said. "We feel like this is the year we've got our guys." One of those guys is...
Missing Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit with gunshot wounds

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police have opened a murder investigation into the death of an 18-year-old from Grand Blanc whose body was found early Monday. Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said that the death of Jacob Hills is being investigated as a murder after he was found shot to death in the basement of a Detroit garage early Monday morning.
Camping on the Cut brings outdoor enthusiasts to Downtown Detroit

Camping under the stars in the middle of Detroit is an experience you can have only once a year. But camping enthusiasts arrived at 6 p.m. Saturday and don’t plan on leaving until 10 a.m. Sunday morning for Camping on the Cut, hosted by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. The...
Michigan State Police seize gun, 30-round magazine from 17-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers seized a gun Saturday from a 17-year-old in Eaton County. According to authorities, a traffic stop on I-96 in Eaton County resulted in the gun and a 30-round magazine being seized. Police said charges will be sought on the 17-year-old from Lansing...
Monday's Child: Meet Micah!

On six-year-old Micah Gloster from Genesee county. He's a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters, he's outgoing, friendly, stylish and a great leader to his little sister! Micah enjoys Spiderman, PJ Masks toys, and blue and purple popsicles. He also likes to build with his hands.
Late night storm causes power outages

Storms that blew through Michigan on Saturday night left hundreds of people across mid-Michigan in the dark. The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 8 outages affecting 1,371 customers around midnight – including almost 900 customers in an area that included the northeast side of the city. The...
Detroit man wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man thought a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought was a $1,000 winner – it was a $1 million winner. The 25-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous bought the Triple Million Michigan Lottery ticket at Corner Liquor Shoppe at 334 West Kennett Rd. in Pontiac.
Bay City Man May Have Captured a Ghost on His Security Camera

Regardless of whether or not you believe ghosts are real, a man from Bay City, Michigan caught something on his home security camera that's pretty tough to explain. Scott Scheurs of Bay City posted a video to the Paranormal Activities Around Michigan Facebook group earlier this month. The video was taken from his home security camera which shows his front yard and what appears to be some sort of shadowy figure exiting the front of the house.
Prepare for construction backups on well-traveled Ann Arbor road near I-94

ANN ARBOR, MI - Beginning Monday, July 25, traffic will shift on Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor to accommodate utility installation for a new senior living community. The construction will occupy the westbound lane of East Ellsworth Road between Stone School Road and Shadowood Drive beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday. It will stay closed until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, according to a city news release.
Hemlock mural on old post office building designed to promote kindness

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Its been tough getting through the pandemic, inflation is impacting everyone, and there has been plenty of political discourse over the last few years. A Hemlock area family is trying to flip the script a bit by creating a mural on a brick wall, hoping its message will brighten up the day.
12-year-old Detroit girl failed to return home, police say

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on July 18 around 9:30 p.m. Alaya Thomas was last seen at her home on the 19500 block of Alcoy Avenue. Officials say that Thomas left her home without permission and failed to return home. Anyone...
Driver saved with jaws of life in Shiawassee Co.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An 18-year-old driver was rescued with the jaws of life in Shiawassee County Saturday. The accident occurred Saturday morning on South Colby Road near East Lovejoy Road in rural Antrim Township. The vehicle drove off the roadway and hit a large tree, leaving the...
