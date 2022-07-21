Flint City Bucks to host South Bend Lions onFriday

Regardless of whether or not you believe ghosts are real, a man from Bay City, Michigan caught something on his home security camera that's pretty tough to explain. Scott Scheurs of Bay City posted a video to the Paranormal Activities Around Michigan Facebook group earlier this month. The video was taken from his home security camera which shows his front yard and what appears to be some sort of shadowy figure exiting the front of the house.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO