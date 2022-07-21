ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

CVS seeks verification on drugs with possible abortion use

By TOM MURPHY AP Health Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYKJq_0go860uO00

CVS Health is asking pharmacists in some states to verify that a few of the prescriptions they provide will not be used end a pregnancy.

A spokesman said Thursday that the drugstore chain recently started doing this for methotrexate and misoprostol, two drugs used in medication abortions but also to treat other conditions.

Spokesman Mike DeAngelis said the policy started the first week in July in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The drugstore chain’s request comes after the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

DeAngelis said state laws that restrict the dispensing of medications used for abortions have forced the company to start the validations. He noted that some of the laws come with criminal penalties.

The drugstore chain, which is based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, is asking care providers to help by including their diagnosis on the prescriptions.

DeAngelis said CVS Health will still fill prescriptions for miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies, which grow outside the womb and are not viable.

“We will continue to focus on delivering care to our patients while complying with state laws and federal guidance that continues to evolve,” DeAngelis said in an email.

The Supreme Court decision has put pharmacies in the middle of an intense national debate. Earlier this month, the Biden administration warned pharmacies not to discriminate against women over the prescriptions they seek.

The administration noted that examples of discrimination could include a pharmacy that refuses to fill a prescription of misoprostol prescribed to help deal with a severe stomach ulcer.

Methotrexate also is used to treat several types of cancers as well as rheumatoid arthritis, according to the Mayo Clinic.

———

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thpmurphy

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Missouri Woman Says Walgreens Denied Her Miscarriage Meds After Losing Baby

A Missouri woman says she was refused the medicine she needed to safely pass her miscarriage by a Walgreens pharmacist two days before Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24. In a Reddit post, the woman said that after trying for a baby for a long time, she and her husband finally became pregnant. However, at a nine week scan, she was told there was no heartbeat and a doctor confirmed the pregnancy was not viable.
MISSOURI STATE
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
State
Idaho State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Arkansas Health
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
KMOX News Radio

Wildwood man busted with 400 lbs of meth

A 68-year-old man from Wildwood was caught with more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine in a storage locker. Mike Davis, the Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration in St. Louis, said they seized more than 460 pounds of crystal meth. Kolby L. Kristiansen is charged with possession and intent to distribute. The drugs came from Mexico, to California and then to St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Laws#Cvs Health#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
CBS Denver

Money transfer store at center of fentanyl investigation

It is in an unassuming Aurora apartment complex near Evans and Chambers where a massive stash of drugs was discovered. A total of 170,000 fentanyl pills, that's more than 36,000 pounds, of the potentially deadly drug was seized. It is one of the largest seizures ever in Colorado. Investigators say...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Lakeland Gazette

One Hundred and Six Churches File Suit Against the Florida Annual Conference for Egregiously Breaching their Fiduciary Duties

One hundred and six United Methodist churches filed suit in Bradford County in the State of Florida today against the Florida Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The lead plaintiff is Grace United Methodist Church in Lawtey, Florida, founded in 1888 as a Methodist Episcopal church. Grace United Methodist...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned

The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
Medical News Today

How does hydroxyzine interact with cannabis?

Hydroxyzine (available as Vistaril and Atarax) is an antihistamine that can help treat anxiety, allergies, itchy skin, and some rashes. No recent studies have identified potential interactions between hydroxyzine and cannabis, but this does not mean none exist. Hydroxyzine commonly causes dizziness and fatigue. Some people. these symptoms with cannabis....
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

You Can Still Order 8 Free COVID-19 Tests From COVIDTests.gov. Here's How

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Have you ordered all three rounds of the free at-home rapid antigen tests from COVID.gov/tests? The latest round comes with eight test kits, whereas the previous two rounds offered four kits each. Once you order the third set of test kits, they'll ship through the US Postal Service in two packages, so you might receive the two shipments on separate days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

755K+
Followers
167K+
Post
422M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy