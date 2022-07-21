ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Will Bannon go to jail? Trump vet "turns red" as DOJ rests Jan. 6 case on hiding evidence

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department rests its case against Former Trump aide Steve Bannon, after just two days and...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Losing: Trump W.H. lawyer backs down at last minute in Jan. 6 probe

Donald Trump and his allies are on edge as his former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone reportedly told former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that “we’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable” for Trump’s Jan. 6 plot. Though Trump allies have been slamming this as “hearsay,” MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains that some of the committee’s evidence has been limited to hearsay is because “of the very Trump appointees who refuse to explain themselves under oath.”July 8, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump's criminal intent is now clear. Merrick Garland's intentions aren't.

For weeks, if not months, leadership at the Department of Justice has repeatedly told us they will follow the facts and the law and will hold Jan. 6 wrongdoers accountable “at any level.” Yet they provide few updates or concrete information. We have seen zero overt law enforcement activity against anyone but the foot soldiers of former President Donald Trump’s insurrection. In substance, the DOJ is asking the American people to trust them. But following the House’s final (at least for a while) Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday, that trust is eroding.
POTUS
MSNBC

He's going down: Bannon's 'Tough guy' talk melts down as DOJ vet predicts conviction

Today Steve Bannon’s trial begins for criminal contempt of Congress. Day one consisted of the selection of jurors, and Bannon himself spoke after, saying in part that it would have been “more productive if we’d been on Capitol Hill addressing the nation,” and saying that the Jan. 6 committee “has been nothing but a show trial.” Former Federal prosecutor John Flannery joins Ari Melber on what to expect in this trial, saying “[Bannon’s] at risk to be the first of the inner circle to go down,” and he expects the jury to pierce “that veil of these powerful, omnipotent people who thought they could do anything in their arrogance. His defenses aren’t going to hold up.”July 18, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Indicted Trump coup plotter runs from voting machine plot he admitted

Indicted Trump allies Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro face potential jail time over criminal contempt charges. As Peter Navarro rejects a plea offer, questions continue to rise about his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down Navarro’s false claims he had nothing to do with the voting machine seizure plot, despite promoting it on TV and writing about voting machines in his now-infamous Navarro report, which was cited by Trump in his Dec. 19, 2020 tweet telling supporters to come to D.C. on January 6 for a “wild” protest.July 15, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison if 'insulting' defense 'backfires' at trial

As prosecutors make opening arguments at Trump veteran Steve Bannon’s criminal trial, former U.S. attorney for S.D.N.Y. David Kelley says Bannon's current defense can "backfire" with "a big potential to insult the jurors." Bannon's lawyers are trying to argue that Bannon could evade a House subpoena. Kelley walks through the case with MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber. July 19, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Secret Service driver hires Trump-world lawyer

The January 6 Committee says three members of the Secret Service had retained private attorneys even before DHS opened a criminal investigation into the agency’s deleted text messages. Hugo Lowell, Congressional reporter for the Guardian, and former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the “very serious” destruction of data.July 23, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

The tough words Trump never spoke: Jan. 6 panel’s new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — An original script for Donald Trump’s speech the day after the Capitol insurrection included tough talk ordering the Justice Department to “ensure all lawbreakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law” and stating the rioters “do not represent me.” But those words were crossed out with thick black lines, apparently by Trump, according to exhibits released by House investigators.
POTUS
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
