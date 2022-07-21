This Lehigh Valley fire department has a new way to make sure every firefighter gets home safely

A firefighter at the Easton Central Fire Station wears a MSA LUNAR Connected Device during a demonstration Thursday, July 21, 2022. The device provides personal thermal imaging and several other innovative features. (Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call)

Easton firefighters receive a hand-held “accountability tag” when they begin attacking a building fire or enter a collapsed structure.

It lets the department know who’s on the scene and make sure they’re all out at the end of the day, but it’s got limitations.

“There is no way to truly account for your personnel once they hand you that tag and they walk away from you,” city fire Chief Henry Hennings said.

On Thursday, Hennings led a demonstration of a device touted as providing firefighters with enhanced vision and situational awareness for any dangerous emergency calls.

Easton’s Fire Chief Henry Hennings showcased the department’s MSA LUNAR Connected Device that provides personal thermal imaging and explains other features. (Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call)

It’s called LUNAR. Easton firefighters will begin to use it around mid-August, bringing it for the first time to the Lehigh Valley.

Easton will be the first community in the nation to equip all its firefighters with the device, according to Hennings and Joe Underwood, a spokesperson with manufacturer MSA Safety of Cranberry Township, Butler County.

Hennings said the LUNAR devices cost $2,600 each, with the $135,000 overall cost covered by the fire department budget, city and county assistance and a grant from the state fire commissioner’s office.

LUNAR stands for Location, Unit, Name, Assignment, Air Status and Resources Requested, according to Marc Stempka of MSA Safety. Specifically, the LUNAR is a hand-held, personal thermal imaging camera with internet connectivity and cloud network to let fire commands better monitor firefighters. It’s about the size of a TV remote and weighs less than 2 pounds. With the camera tethered to their protective suits, it offers detection and greater ability to search for a firefighter either downed by falling debris or in need of other aid, Underwood said.

When a mayday distress is called at a fire scene, the device can provide firefighters and an incident commander with information to find and rescue a fallen firefighter, he said.

“It’s a huge improvement for us,” Hennings said before a demonstration in the city’s Central Fire Station. “If you have a three-story building that collapses, officials better be able to zero in on fallen victims,” he said. “So we’re not wasting time digging into a portion of a building where we don’t know where a person is.”

Hennings said LUNAR offers a “major advantage” in tracking firefighters, beyond previous accountability tags or cameras.

Several firefighters, including Ian Insley, donned protective suits and apparatus to show the equipment’s operation. A three-year Easton firefighter who has worked at other departments, Insley said the LUNAR could be a good tool for a squad that’s faced staffing restrictions.

“The biggest thing is we’re limited in manpower,” Insley said, noting there are 10 firefighters on duty most days.

“At a working fire, the 10 guys are each doing three or four roles at any one time. So this is another tool that helps us in our jobs,” he said.

Bethlehem fire Chief Warren Achey attended the demonstration and said he hopes to learn more about the device, but liked its unique features, such as providing the distance to a downed firefighter, something thermal imaging cameras can’t do.

“First time I’ve seen it,” Achey said. “[It] definitely enhances the safety for firefighters.”

Morning Call journalist Anthony Salamone can be reached at asalamone@mcall.com.