London left with three fire engines on hottest day - fire chief

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon was left with only three fire engines on the hottest-ever day this week, the capital's fire chief has said. With 1,146 incidents on Tuesday, London Fire Brigade (LFB) commissioner Andrew Roe, said crews were stretched to the greatest extent since the Blitz. Mr Roe praised the "extraordinary courage"...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today

Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Lickey Hills fire: Barbecue named as likely cause

A wildfire that ravaged a swathe of Lickey Hills Country Park is believed to have been caused by a disposable barbecue. About 60 firefighters battled flames at the beauty spot on the edge of Birmingham on Monday 18 July. Firefighters said their initial conclusion was that a barbecue ignited dry...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Newtownards air crash: Philip Murdock and Caroline Mawhinney killed

Philip Murdock and Caroline Mawhinney have been named locally as the victims of a light aircraft crash in Newtownards, County Down. They were both members of Ulster Flying Club and died in the crash at Newtownards Airport shortly after 20:20 BST on Tuesday evening. Mr Murdock was the managing director...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Homeless mother moved hotels five times in six weeks by council

A mother of two children placed in emergency accommodation has criticised Bristol City Council for moving her between hotels five times. Amanda Wall was evicted from her flat six weeks ago. "I can't explain how frustrating and demoralising it is. My dignity is through the floor with people knowing you're...
HOMELESS
BBC

Fountain fall: Grace, two, still critically ill

A two-year-old girl found submerged in a fountain has returned to Wales, but remains in a critical condition. Grace, from Torfaen, was unconscious when she was rescued during a family day trip to Fishponds Park in Griffithstown on 12 July. She was taken to the specialist unit in Leicester where...
U.K.
Newsweek

Tiger Drags Man Into Jungle, Rescuers Only Find Hands

A tiger dragged a man into a jungle in northern India and rescuers have so far only recovered two severed hands. Two friends— Afsarul Un Ahmad and Mohammad Anas—had been riding a motorcycle along a highway near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand, when the attack occurred last Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Conwy: Family tributes to woman who died paddleboarding

The family of a 24-year-old woman who died while paddleboarding off the north Wales coast have paid tribute to her. North Wales Police confirmed Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, died after a group of three people got into difficulty in the River Conwy estuary. Emergency services were called to the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Watch out Vlad! Royal Marines open up with heavy machine guns from their landing craft as they show off their beach assault skills on manoeuvres alongside Netherlands comrades

Royal Marines put on a show of power in a lively demonstration alongside Dutch allies in Den Helder as part of celebrations for the Royal Netherlands Navy. Marines from the 47 Commando Raiding Group simulated a beach landing with Korps Mariniers comrades, firing high calibre machine guns mounted on boats as landing craft stormed into the harbour and unloaded armoured vehicles.
MILITARY
BBC

Spanish bull run: Three dead in 24 hours in Valencia hospitals

Three men have died in 24 hours from wounds suffered during bull-running festivals in eastern Spain. They had all taken part in the Valencia region's traditional bous al carrer (bull-running), when bulls charge through towns, often with people running ahead of them. Animal rights groups have long complained of the...
ANIMALS
International Business Times

16, Including Schoolchildren, Dead As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Sixteen people, including schoolchildren, have died after a bus rolled off a cliff and fell into a deep gorge in India. At least 40 passengers were aboard the bus during the incident, which took place in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh Monday, FirstPost reported. The death toll may...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Alton Towers: Girl with prosthetic leg removed from ride

A girl with a prosthetic leg was left "distraught" after being "frogmarched" from a ride at Alton Towers. Amelia Eldred, 11, from Kingsbury in Warwickshire, had queued for two hours to ride Galactica but was removed by staff shortly after being seated. Her mum, Michelle, said her daughter was left...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Train tracks fall woman looks for her lifesaver

A 21-year-old woman who feels she "cheated death" after surviving a fall onto live train tracks wants to find the man who saved her life. Tegan Badham said she hopes to "give him a big cwtch" - the Welsh for hug. The hospital worker from Cwmbran, Torfaen, fell onto the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Robb Report

A Couple Has Been Arrested for a $1.6 Million Heist of Rare Vintage Wine

Police in Spain believe they have found the couple responsible for a brazen wine heist that local press dubbed the “theft of the century.”. The country’s Policía Nacional announced that they have made two arrests in connection to the theft of 45 bottles of rare French wine valued at $1.64 million from a Michelin-starred restaurant last fall, according to The Guardian. The suspected culprits are an unnamed man and woman who had spent the last nine months on the run.
PUBLIC SAFETY

