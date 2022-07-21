ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Former Ohio teacher says he earns higher pay as Walmart professional

By Nexstar Media Wire, Maia Belay
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GT3OG_0go7wDyy00

CANTON, Ohio ( WJW ) – A former teacher said he is making more money as a Walmart professional.

Seth Goshorn taught for nearly six years, including at an elementary school in Canton, Ohio, before deciding to change careers. It’s a decision he said that led to an increase in pay by about $20,000 after factoring in bonuses.

Dressed in his new Walmart uniform, Goshorn recorded a TikTok video acknowledging the dramatic pay gap. He said the video unexpectedly went viral.

“I didn’t think it would be this good. I might get a couple hundred likes, so just the fact that it blew up and I’ve only been on it for like a year,” said Goshorn. “It was really cool to see just the power of the internet.”

Goshorn, who has a degree in early childhood education, is now working as a “Walmart coach” on the management track. More than one month into his new job, he said the transition was smooth.

President Biden tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

“Last year I made about $43K teaching, so not anything terrible, but it also still left a lot to be desired,” said Goshorn.

He said he loved his time as a teacher and made lifelong friendships with families. However, he was searching for a job that would better fit his financial needs while planning an upcoming wedding with his fiancée.

Goshorn said working at Walmart provides professional growth without requiring a second degree.

“My degree doesn’t exactly translate but the skills that a lot of teachers have and the leadership ability teachers have does correlate to a lot of companies,” he said. “So, find a company that’s willing to train you for a position that might pay better.”

Goshorn does not discourage anyone from becoming a teacher and said educators need additional support through increased salaries.

“Even though they’re scheduled for 40 hours, they’re working a lot more than that, whether it’s teaching, grading after school,” said Goshorn. “I coached football and track so those were other things on the weekends. I did summer school. We don’t have all the time off that they think.”

According to data referred to by the Ohio Department of Education, the median teacher assignment salary statewide is $64,427. Salaries can vary widely depending on which county and what school district a teacher works in.

Gallery: East Tennessee storms cause damage, flooding

Goshorn said he hopes his story serves as a teaching moment about the power of the career pivot and the importance of supporting teachers.

“I’m going to be a lifelong teacher,” he said. “That will always be a part of my life, whether it’s at Walmart or on social media.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Sports
Canton, OH
Education
City
Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Canton, OH
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WATE

WATE

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy