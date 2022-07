I knew I needed to make a change after waking most mornings overwhelmed and anxious, unclear about the future, and basically feeling like I was being eaten alive by my business. If you are a small business owner, you can relate to spending most days, and often nights, troubleshooting issues, dealing with customers, catching up on paperwork, and feeling overwhelmed by the tasks you didn’t get to during the day. Like me, you may ask, “Is this really what I want to be doing with my life? If so, how can this business grow sustainably without consuming me?” Like me, you are facing a choice: Do I grow my business or scale it back? Below, I’ve outlined the five steps I took to grow my business.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO