The Tyler Morning Telegraph is announcing an evolution in its distribution schedule starting the week of Aug. 15, 2022. Beginning that Monday, print distribution of the paper will include a Wednesday, Friday and an expanded weekend publication. An e-edition will be available daily Monday through Friday, along with a weekend edition. The Tyler Morning Telegraph’s commitment to thoroughly covering the East Texas area has not changed and remains your local source for news and information.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO