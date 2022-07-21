Bellator 283 official weigh-in results: Headliner Douglas Lima among three to miss weight

Three fighters including one main event participant have missed weight ahead of Bellator 283.

The official weigh-ins, which took place Thursday at Emerald Queen Casino Hotel in Tacoma, Wash., featured 24 fighters total. Among them was former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima, who came in 1.8 pounds heavy for his headlining bout vs. Jason Jackson.

Lima (32-10 MMA, 14-6 BMMA) elected not to step on the scale a second time after his first attempt. His opponent Jackson (15-4 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) made weight at 171 pounds.

The other two fighters who missed weight were both from the preliminary portion of the card. Kevin Boehm weighed 1.6 pounds over limit for his featherweight bout vs. Akhmed Magomedov. Bantamweight Mark Coates weighed 1.8 pounds over limit for his bantamweight bout vs. Jaylon Bates.

Bellator 283 takes place Friday at Emerald Queen Casino with the main card airing on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.

Check out the full weigh-in results below:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Douglas Lima (172.8)* vs. Jason Jackson (171)

Tofiq Musayev (155) vs. Sidney Outlaw (155.4)

Chris Gonzalez (156) vs. Usman Nurmagomedov (155.2)

Mukhamed Berkhamov (171) vs. Lorenz Larkin (170.8)

Davion Franklin (264.2) vs. Marcelo Golm (257.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 7 p.m. ET)

Romero Cotton (185.6) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.4)

Veta Arteaga (125.8) vs. Vanessa Porto (125.8)

Kevin Boehm (147.6)** vs. Akhmed Magomedov (144.6)

Bobby King (155.4) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (154.4)

Roman Faraldo (170.6) vs. Luis Iniguez (170.8)

Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Mark Coates (137.8)***

Archie Colgan (159.6) vs. Bryan Nuro (159.2) – 160-pound contract weight

* = Lima missed welterweight limit by 1.8 pounds.

** = Boehm missed featherweight limit by 1.6 pounds.

*** = Coates missed the bantamweight limit by 1.8 pounds.