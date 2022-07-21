Helen K. Saunders

James C. White (Jim), of Quincy, formerly of Kenova, WV, died peacefully at home with his family on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was 91. Born in Huntington, WV, Feb. 7, 1931, he was the son of the late Clyde and Anne White (Treadwell) and brother to the late Jack White and late Jean Bailey. Jim was raised in WV and graduated from Buffalo High School where he played football and played trumpet in the marching band. During games he would march in his football uniform at halftime. He was a veteran of the United States Navy on the USS Taconic. He dutifully served in the Korean War. It was during his time in the Navy that he met his late wife Dorothy J. White (McLean). Jim and Dorothy were married on March 28, 1953, and had 9 children. They remained married for 67 years.

QUINCY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO