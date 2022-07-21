ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Helen K. Saunders

thequincysun.com
 5 days ago

Helen K. (Pavidis) Saunders, of Quincy, originally from South Boston, passed away Tuesday July 19, 2022, just shy of her 94th birthday. Beloved wife of 70 years to Arthur J. Saunders. Devoted mother of John and his wife Susan of...

thequincysun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thequincysun.com

C. Jane Murphy, 65

C. Jane Murphy, age 65, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Friday, July 22, 2022, at home. Jane was born in Boston, to the late Alfred P. and Joan T. (Buckley) Murphy. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1974. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Massachusetts Boston.
QUINCY, MA
thequincysun.com

Muriel M. Lahage, 95

Muriel M. (Cousins) Lahage of Quincy passed away on July 22, 2022, at the age of 95. Born and raised in England, Muriel was a homemaker. She was a World War II warbride, having met her husband Nicholas in England while he served in the Mighty 8th US Army Air Corps.
QUINCY, MA
thequincysun.com

James C. White, 91

James C. White (Jim), of Quincy, formerly of Kenova, WV, died peacefully at home with his family on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was 91. Born in Huntington, WV, Feb. 7, 1931, he was the son of the late Clyde and Anne White (Treadwell) and brother to the late Jack White and late Jean Bailey. Jim was raised in WV and graduated from Buffalo High School where he played football and played trumpet in the marching band. During games he would march in his football uniform at halftime. He was a veteran of the United States Navy on the USS Taconic. He dutifully served in the Korean War. It was during his time in the Navy that he met his late wife Dorothy J. White (McLean). Jim and Dorothy were married on March 28, 1953, and had 9 children. They remained married for 67 years.
QUINCY, MA
thequincysun.com

Stephanie Goss Ocko, 86

Born in Newport, RI on 6/11/1936, Stephanie passed away on 7/22/2022, in Quincy, MA. An alumna of Simmons College, Boston University and the Harvard Extension School, she worked with the Foreign Service in the African Congo during the 1960’s, before settling in Boston. A life-long researcher, writer, traveler and voracious learner, Stephanie was the author of two environmental books, five travel books, and an illustrated biography of the historical U.S. Naval hero Oliver Hazard Perry.
QUINCY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy