LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. was named to the Jim Thorpe preseason watch list on Monday morning. Logan is one of 35 players to be included on the watch list for the award given every year to the best defensive back in college football. The senior from St. Augustine, Florida is one of three Big-12 DB’s on the list, joining Julius Brents from K-State and Tre-Vius Hodges-Tomlinson from TCU. Logan is the first Jayhawk to be included on the preseason watch list since Darrell Stuckey in 2009.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO