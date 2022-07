NORFOLK, Neb. — A proposed entertainment center in northeast Nebraska is one step closer to reality, having reached a purchase agreement for a Norfolk-area property. Americarts made the announcement Monday afternoon that it had reached the agreement with the owners of Nebraska Livestock Sales, LLC to acquire its property at 1601 S. 1st Street for use as a go-kart track and entertainment complex, having signed the agreement late last week. Plans call for a 120,000-square-foot Family Entertainment Center to be built on the property.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO