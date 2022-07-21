How to Replace a Sky and Reflection Using Photoshop

You can automate your regular & repetitive Photoshop image editing tasks and actions. Repetition can be very good for building habits, but it can make a task quite boring and unattractive. If you are a graphic artist, it can get very boring and laborious when you must repeat the same thing repeatedly for hours. You may have a graduation, wedding, or any other big event, and you have a lot of photos to edit before you print. Just the thought of it can give you a headache, plus all that screen time is not good for your eyes. Well, thanks to Adobe Photoshop, they have made it easier to do constantly repeated tasks in a short time. Photoshop Action can be used to automate tasks that you have to repeat.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO