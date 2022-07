Back in late February Baskin Robbins closed its doors at Cabin John Village, announcing plans to return to nearby Potomac Woods Plaza in the spring (it will be replaced by The Scoop). Many fans of the 31 flavors were disappointed that there was no word of a return well into the summer, but Baskin Robbins will be coming to 1079 Seven Locks Rd, in the space that’s currently home to Ibhana Creations.

