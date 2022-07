DURHAM – Duke football will hold an open practice and on-field meet & greet event on Sunday, August 7 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The event is free admission and parking in the Grounds Lot (Green Zone) will be free of charge. Fans can enter through the West Powers or North Bostock Gates beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the event set for 2 p.m. All seating will be on the west side of the stadium.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO