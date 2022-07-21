Michelle Obama’s new book ‘The Light We Carry’ set to be released in fall

Michelle Obama will be releasing a new book in the fall called “The Light We Carry.”

The former first lady will be releasing her second book in the fall, according to The Associated Press.

“These past few years, I’ve been thinking about how to stay centered in a world filled with so much uncertainty. And that process led me to writing my new book—”The Light We Carry” —coming out on November 15,” Michelle Obama said on Twitter.

The book will be available in 14 languages and in 27 countries with more rights deals expected, according to the AP.

According to her website, the book will be filled with new stories and reflections on “change, challenge and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us.” She will talk about her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend and first lady and everything she has learned along the way.

Her first book, “Becoming,” came out in 2018 and sold over 17 million copies around the world. It surpassed the sales of any previous first lady or modern president such as her husband, former President Barack Obama, according to the AP.

“I’ve learned it’s okay to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability, and that what we share as humans on this earth is the impulse to strive for better, always and no matter what. We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way. In my experience, this type of self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others—and this to me is the bedrock of all things. One light feeds another. One strong family lends strength to more. One engaged community can ignite those around it. This is the power of the light we carry,” Michelle Obama said on her website.

