Miami, FL

Law Firm Signs 60,000-SF Office Lease At 830 Brickell in Miami

cre-sources.com
 5 days ago

International law firm Sidley Austin LLP has signed a 60,000-square-foot office lease at 830 Brickell, a 55-story office tower nearing completion in Miami’s Brickell district. The building, developed in...

cre-sources.com

thenextmiami.com

Office Rents In Miami Have Gone Parabolic, Reports Say

Office rents in Miami have been soaring at what appears to be an unprecedented pace, new reports say. The price increases have been so strong that the developer of the under-construction 830 Brickell office tower is buying out a lease with WeWork that was signed just three years ago. According...
MIAMI, FL
Narcity USA

This Realtor Went Viral For Sharing An Outrageous Response For A Florida Apartment Rental

A Florida real estate agent recently went viral for sharing a rather detailed rejection email his client received after applying to an apartment rental in Miami. It all began when the potential tenant found a place that was posted by the landlord on Zillow. It was not published through the Multiple Listing Service or the MLS, so that person went on his own to meet the realtor and see his possible new home.
MIAMI, FL
cre-sources.com

SVN | Commercial Partners Closes Sale Of 18-Unit Condo Portfolio

The SVN Commercial Partners (SVNCP) Multifamily Team, comprised of Team Leaders Steven Paulsen, John Andrews and Junior Advisor Mason Highman, represented the seller in the sale of Palm Aire Gardens Portfolio, an eighteen unit condominium portfolio with a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom units located at 4301 W McNab Road in Pompano Beach listed at a 5.06% cap rate with a reassessed tax estimate.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
The Southern Guide

3 of the cheapest neighborhoods to live in Miami, FL

Few other cities in the United States can match the beautiful beaches, rich culture, and year-round pleasant weather of Miami. Because of all of these outstanding attractions, millions of people travel to the city to experience its delights firsthand, and many more migrate to enjoy the city on a more permanent basis. If you are one of the people who plan to settle here and call it a permanent home whether for a year or two or for the rest of your life, this article is for you.
MIAMI, FL
Sports Business Journal

Inter Miami not planning to build larger stadium

Miami Freedom Park developers said that they "don't plan to build a 40,000-seat stadium that could accommodate" Univ. of Miami football games, according to Joey Flechas of the MIAMI HERALD. During the hours-long hearing of the city of Miami’s Planning and Zoning Appeals Board Wednesday evening, it “became clear" that Inter Miami owners want to "build a 25,000-seat stadium and do not plan to pursue a larger venue,” as was requested by Commissioner Joe Carollo. Richard Perez, an attorney representing Inter Miami, said, “There are significant impediments to that. ... The height here is limited by the (Federal Aviation Administration)." Club owners would have to “go back to the drawing board” to make the venue larger. Otherwise it would "require a wider stadium, which would impact the other commercial sections of the development and alter several other parts of the zoning plan" -- a process owners "don’t want to pursue because they want to start hosting home games in 2025.” The recent announcement that Miami will host 2026 World Cup games also has “given Inter Miami owners new urgency” because they hope to “host satellite events at Miami Freedom Park.” Club owners are “asking to be exempt from a city policy that requires developers of private projects on public land to pay 1.5% of the development’s cost into a fund that pays for public art installations.” Under the city’s policy, Miami Freedom Park “would owe $19.5 million” (MIAMI HERALD, 7/23).
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? A pair of 8-story buildings with 342 apartments on the way in downtown Boca Raton

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects.
BOCA RATON, FL
Jeff Gordon
communitynewspapers.com

Black Lion President Purchases Ritz Carlton Penthouse

Real Estate investment and development mogul Robert Rivani of Black Lion just purchased a penthouse unit at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Miami Beach. 4701 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach LPH02 sold for $7.5 million. Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman represented Rivani in the transaction. He plans to use the unit...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
fau.edu

Florida Renters Stand to Benefit as ‘COVID Refugees’ Return Home

Remote workers returning home could slow Florida’s devastating rent increases while simultaneously creating more affordability issues in New York, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. The Fort Myers and Miami metropolitan areas once again rank as the nation’s two most overvalued rental markets, with...
BOCA RATON, FL
Miami Civic

Housing Authority of Miami Beach accepts online application for Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting list

The Housing Authority of the City of Miami Beach is accepting online pre-applications from 9 a.City of Miami Beach. The Housing Authority of the City of Miami Beach is accepting online pre-applications from 9 a.m. on Monday, July 25 until 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List. Apply here.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
#Landlord#Oko Group#Cain International#Brickell#Ci Financial#Marsh Insurance#Cushman Wakefield#Jll#Cre
communitynewspapers.com

FIFA Announces Miami as a Host City for World Cup 2026

FIFA – the governing body of international soccer – announced Miami-Dade as one of the U.S. hosts for FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches. Local matches will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The 2026 World Cup will be held throughout North America, across Canada, the United States, and Mexico.
MIAMI, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

These Condos Come with a 7-Acre Lagoon, Private Island Beach and Biking Trails

Taking waterfront living to the next level, ONE Park Tower by Turnberry offers owners access to a 7-acre, crystal-clear swimmable lagoon the equivalent of 21 Olympic-sized pools. The first-of-its-kind in South Florida, the lagoon has a private island and its own beach with sandy shores where residents can lounge on beach chairs and a dedicated Beach Concierge can arrange stand-up paddleboards or kayaks, plus dining from The Lagoon Café.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Raw chicken stored in plastic bags, roaches crawling on prep table shut down four restaurants

Raw chicken stored in plastic bags and roaches crawling near food were some of the violations that shut down four restaurants in South Florida. Galuppi’s on the Green in Pompano Beach, Griot Caribbean Take Out in West Palm Beach, Antojo Latino in Royal Palm Beach and Krave Lounge in Sunrise were among the restaurants shut down last week.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
miamicurated.com

Dirty French Steakhouse, Made for Celebrations

Dirty French Steakhouse Miami is made for the Magic City, a fancy steakhouse experience with its high gloss, eye popping décor, buzzy ambiance, indulgent menu items and wine list, and service captains dressed in custom designed pink tuxedos. It’s a great place for a celebratory meal with its buzzy ambiance, combo of delicious steakhouse and French classic dishes, and tableside preparations with a flourish. Not surprising that a restaurant with this kind of personality comes from the Major Food Group known for Carbone, Sadelle’s and The Grill in New York City where we enjoyed an outstanding prime rib presented in a way that hearkened back to the Four Seasons restaurant in the 80’s.
MIAMI, FL

